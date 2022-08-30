Extended to four games, the East Central College volleyball Falcons prevailed Tuesday over the Missouri Baptist JV squad, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.
“We turned a corner with working as a unit on the floor,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We did a better job in sets two through four in minimizing the opponents’ serving runs, which we have been talking about a lot.”
East Central (2-1) plays four matches at home this weekend.
The Falcons will play twice Friday, seeing John Wood at noon and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 4 p.m.
Saturday matches are against Frontier at 9 a.m. and Independence at 1 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win, Makayla Case (St. James) led the offense with 12 kills.
“Makayla Case was our kills leader last night and had some big kills at key times for us,” Mathes-Peters said.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with eight kills. Emma Gaugel (North County) notched seven kills and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) had six.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with five kills and Brenna Moore (Pacific) posted four.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) logged 30 digs to pace the defense. McKinney was next with 14 while Hali Overkamp (Hermann) had nine digs.
Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Moore each had five digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Gaugel had four digs apiece. Coburn and Case each had one.
Allgeyer had 19 assists. Zimmerman had 13 and Clark added two.
McKinney served five aces. Case was next with three. Allgeyer, Gaugel and Clark each had one.
Gaugel recorded three solo blocks. Coburn and Moore each had a solo block and a block assist. Sullivan and Case had one solo block apiece.
“Trinity Clark and Hali Overkamp had a good night in the back row and our setters are getting better at moving the ball around offensively,” Mathes-Peters said.
“Our middles (Emma Gaugel and Emma Coburn) both had a good night offensively due to our first contact improving. This allowed them to get a good number of swings.”