Extended to four games, the East Central College volleyball Falcons prevailed Tuesday over the Missouri Baptist JV squad, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.

“We turned a corner with working as a unit on the floor,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We did a better job in sets two through four in minimizing the opponents’ serving runs, which we have been talking about a lot.”