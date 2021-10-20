Two matches.
Seven games.
Two wins.
Celebrating sophomore day, the East Central College volleyball Falcons swept St. Louis Community College Saturday before winning in four games over Frontier Community College.
The Falcons (14-6) beat MCCAC and NJCAA Division II Region 16 rival St. Louis Community College to start the day, 25-11, 15-22, 25-21.
The second match, against Frontier Community College of Fairfield, Illinois, took four games. Frontier triumphed in the first game, 25-21, but ECC won the next three, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
“It is great to see some players who are stepping up in their play or being able to fill other roles and doing it well,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
St. Louis
“We played very well against St. Louis,” Mathes-Peters said. “We came out strong and played well together, and I was very excited about how they stayed aggressive the whole match. They minimized the roller coaster we have had occur the past two weeks and played as a team.”
In the first match of the day, Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the team with 12 kills. Makayla Case (St. James) was next with six, and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) each had five kills.
Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) both had two kills in the match.
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had one kill.
Clark was credited with 42 digs. Leakehe had 20.
McKinney was next with 16, and Mo’ungaafi had 13. Allgeyer and Spanley each posted four digs. Grus had three, and Case added two.
Mo’ungaafi had 15 assists, and Allgeyer ended with 11. Clark posted two, and McKinney had one.
Spanley and Leakehe each had a solo block. Spanley, Leakehe and Grus had two block assists. McKinney and Morehead each had one.
Allgeyer, Spanley and Clark each served an ace.
“We had a great defensive match, which is what I feel helped us finish it in three sets,” Mathes-Peters said. “All players at the net had blocks, and our back row had four players in double digits defensively.”
St. Clair graduate Addison Schneider had three kills, 10 digs, one ace and one block assist for St. Louis.
Frontier
“We were able to win against Frontier, but we came out a bit flat the first set,” Mathes-Peters said.
Two players, Leakehe and McKinney, ended in double digits for kills against Frontier.
Leakehe had 15, and McKinney knocked down 11.
Spanley and Case each had eight kills. Grus ended with seven, and Morehead posted six. Allgeyer added one.
Clark led the team with 33 digs. Leakehe had 12, and Spanley and McKinney each had 11. Allgeyer ended at 10. Mo’ungaafi posted seven digs, and Grus added one.
Mo’ungaafi had 24 assists, and Allgeyer added 17. Clark recorded three.
McKinney had a solo block. Spanley, Case and Grus each posted five block assists. Morehead ended with three, and Leakehe ended with two.
Spanley served three aces. McKinney, Clark and Leakehe each had one.
“Our setters did a good job distributing the ball, which is a big part of why we pulled away the final three sets,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our middles had a great match at the net both offensively and with the block. We had five players in double digits dig-wise, which is good to see since we have been stressing that part of our game lately.”