Although the weekend didn’t start quite the way the East Central College volleyball Falcons envisioned, they certainly were happy with how it ended.
East Central improved to 6-0 with two three-game sweeps at Highland Community College in Kansas Saturday.
“The girls came out strong each match, which was great to see,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We are working on team communication and making sure we limit our unforced errors. In each match, we could have given a set up, but we worked hard and were able to retake the lead. Both teams we played were scrappy, but we did a great job ending the rallies.”
The Falcons:
• efeated Southwestern Iowa Community College, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18.
• efeated Fort Scott, Kansas, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23.
East Central was supposed to play two matches Friday at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, but those were called off.
Overall, the team had several standouts.
“We had great block touches during each game, and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) had a good day,” Mathes-Peters said. “Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) produced well again on the outside, and our passing as a team kept us in system the majority of the day, which gave our setters options. Moana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) are doing a good job mixing it up, and we are still trying to make sure we spread our offense out more and with reading the block.”
Against Southwestern Iowa, Leakehe posted 12 kills. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) was next with six.
Makayla Case (St. James) logged five, and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) ended with four. Spanley had two, and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each had one kill.
Clark was the digs leader with 20. Mo’ungaafi and Leakehe each had three. Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with two. Allgeyer and Spanley each had one.
Lutui had one solo block and three block assists. Spanley posted four block assists, and Leakehe and Grus each ended with three. McKinney posted one.
McKinney served three aces, and Leakehe added one.
Mo’ungaafi had 12 set assists, Allgeyer ended at 10, and Lutui picked up one.
In the match against Fort Scott, Leakehe again recorded 12 kills. Spanley ended with seven. Case and Morehead each had six, and Lutui notched five. McKinney had two. Clark and Mo’ungaafi each recorded one.
McKinney picked up 18 digs, and Clark ended at 17. Allgeyer was next with 10, Mo’ungaafi had nine, Leakehe recorded six, and Spanley added five.
Spanley had two block assists. Case, Morehead, Lutui and Grus each posted one.
McKinney and Clark each served six aces. Spanley and Mo’ungaafi each had one.
Mo’ungaafi had 14 set assists. Allgeyer dished out 10, Clark had three, and Morehead added one.
The Falcons are back in action in Hillsboro Wednesday to play Jefferson College in MCCAC action. The match starts at 6:30 p.m.