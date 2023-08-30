For the second consecutive week, the East Central College volleyball Lady Falcons swept at a tournament.
This time, East Central went unbeaten at home, going 4-0 Friday and Saturday and improving to 8-0 overall.
“We struggled all weekend with staying in system but did a much better job of being aggressive while out of system,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We were very defensive and had numerous digs during long rallies and fortunately were able to be the one to put the ball away to end them.”
Playing Friday, the Falcons:
• wept John Wood, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24.
“We served tough against them and played very well as a team,” Mathes-Peters said. “It was not a great offensive game for any one player, but we made less errors offensively and our setters were all over the floor.”
• on in four games over Southeastern Illinois, 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23.
“We served very tough, which kept them out of system,” Mathes-Peters said. “Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) had a good offensive match. We had four players in double digits for digs.”
Playing Saturday, East Central:
• wept Lewis & Clark, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13.
“We controlled the serve most of this match and our middles produced well along with Rayne on the outside,” Mathes-Peters said.
• on in four games over Frontier, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-17.
“Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each had a huge offensive game for us, and Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South), Abby and Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) dug a lot of balls in the back row. We made a change in the lineup that had the hitters connecting better with the new look.
The Falcons will put their perfect record on the line Wednesday, visiting Jefferson College in Hillsboro to open MCCAC action. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) knocked down 10 kills in the win over John Wood. Cowell was next with nine.
Van Reed recorded six kills while Moore and Erin Brooks (Pacific) each had five.
Defensively, Filkins was the digs leader with 18. Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University) and Cowell both ended with nine. Van Reed was next with six while Katie Myers (Conway) logged five digs.
Coburn and Van Reed each had a solo block. Coburn, Moore, Brooks, Cowell and Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) each had one block assist.
Bruce served three aces. Filkins ended with two and Collins added one.
Meyers handed out 21 assists. Collins posted 14 and Filkins had two.
In the Southeastern Illinois match, Cowell recorded a double-double with 17 kills and 22 digs.
Van Reed was next offensively with 11 kills. Moore and Coburn each had seven kills and Yarbrough posted five.
Filkins picked up 24 digs to pace the defense. Bruce had 20, Collins had 13 and Myers added nine.
Coburn had two solo blocks and Cowell added one.
Brooks posted three block assists. Van Reed, Moore and Yarbrough each had one.
Myers served three aces. Collins was next with two. Coburn and Cowell each had one.
Collins had 25 assists while Myers ended with 21. Filkins added three and Bruce and Yarbrough each had one.
In the Lewis & Clark match, Van Reed posted nine kills. Coburn was next with four. Moore, Brooks and Cowell each had three.
Filkins picked up 17 digs and Myers was next with 11. Bruce logged nine while Collins and Cowell each had eight. Van Reed was next with six.
Coburn and Yarbrough each had one solo block. Coburn had two block assists. Moore and Cowell each had one.
Coburn served five aces. Myers and Filkins each had three. Bruce served two and Collins ended with one ace.
Cowell picked up another double-double against Frontier with 17 kills and 12 digs.
Moore was next with eight kills while Van Reed ended with six. Yarbrough had five and Coburn closed with four.
Filkins was the digs leader with 37. Bruce had 15 while Myers closed with 13. Cowell ended with 12 and Coburn had seven digs.
Coburn and Yarbrough both ended with one solo block and five block assists. Van Reed had two block assists. Moore and Brooks each had one.
Myers served three aces. Bruce, Coburn and Cowell each had two. Collins and Filkins served one ace apiece.
Myers led the setters with 19 assists for her own double-double (digs and assists). Collins was next with 17. Filkins added one.
