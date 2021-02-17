Playing at home Friday and Saturday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons won two of three matches.
The weekend started with a three-set loss to Missouri State University-West Plains (NJCAA Division I ranked 14th), 25-9, 25-10, 25-16.
Returning to action Saturday, the Falcons swept Lewis & Clark Community College of Godfrey, Illinois, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14.
In the second Saturday match, the Falcons defeated the Missouri Baptist University JV team for the second time this season, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said the team made a change for Saturday’s matches.
“We tried a new lineup that would give us a more consistent first contact since that is our No. 1 struggle right now. The girls did pretty well running it since we have had limited practice time with it.”
Lewis & Clark
Freshman Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the team in kills with 10.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was next with eight kills. Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) notched seven kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) posted six kills. Alyce Koch (Eureka) ended with four kills and Marrantha Hollimann (Fair Grove) added one kill.
“We had a very offensive day from the outsides (Leinata and Allison) and it was great to see them both finally connecting,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our goal is still to improve our first contact, spread out the offense more and make sure we have multiple positions in each match.”
Trinity Clark (Mountain View) led the defense with 20 digs. Leakehe was next with 11.
Tonioli posted seven digs. Hollimann and Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had six digs. Struttmann had three while Koch and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) each had two digs.
“In the backcourt, we had a great day from Trinity Clark, Macey Morehead and Olivia Spanley,” said Mathes-Peters.
Hollimann had 30 assists while Clark added two and Morehead contributed one.
“Marrantha stepped in and did a great job running the 5-1,” Mathes-Peters said. “When our passes did break down, she gives 100 percent to get to that ball.”
Lutui had two solo blocks. Koch and Hollimann each had one solo block. Struttmann had two block assists.
“Our middles continue to work hard each match, which is great to see,” Mathes-Peters said.
Hollimann served two aces. Clark and Leakehe each had one.
Missouri Baptist JV
Leakehe knocked down 14 kills while Tonioli and Koch each had seven.
Hollimann posted four kills, Struttmann had three, Morehead ended with two and Lutui had one kill.
Clark was credited with 28 digs. Morehead was next with 18 digs and Spanley ended with 13. Leakehe posted eight digs. Hollimann ended at six, Tonioli had five, Struttmann posted two digs and Lutui had one.
Hollimann assisted on 25 kills. Clark had two assists.
Koch had two solo blocks and one block assist. Leakehe and Lutui each had one solo block and one block assist. Struttmann had a block assist.
Clark and Morehead served one ace apiece.
MSU-West Plains
Leakehe was the kills leader Friday night with five. Struttmann ended with four kills.
Tonioli had two kills while Hollimann, Koch and Morehead all had one kill apiece.
Leakehe posted 10 digs. Clark was next with six and Tonioli ended with three.
Hollimann, Spanley and Struttmann each had two digs. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley, Utah) had one dig.
Hollimann posted seven assists. Mo’ungaafi was next with two and Clark added one.
Struttmann and Koch each had two block assists.
“The team, as a whole, is looking to improve every day and it takes everyone in practice each day to push us to get better,” Mathes-Peters said. “I am blessed with the girls I have on my bench because they work very hard in practice every day to make sure we can put a strong group on the floor while fighting for a position at the same time.”
The Falcons were scheduled to play at Mineral Area College Tuesday.
East Central goes to Spoon River, in Canton, Illinois, Saturday for a noon match.