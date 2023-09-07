After going unbeaten in their first two tournaments, the East Central College volleyball Falcons met their Waterloo last weekend in Iowa.
The Falcons (9-4) went 1-3 in the Southeastern Iowa Community College Tournament in West Burlington, Iowa.
Playing Friday, the Falcons:
• Lost to John Wood, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10.
• Defeated Spoon River College, 25-20, 25-23, 14-25, 17-25, 15-10.
In Saturday’s matches, the Falcons:
• Lost to Marshalltown Community College, 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.
• Lost to NJCAA Division II seventh-ranked Kirkwood Community College, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8.
“It was a disappointing weekend for us, unfortunately,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We played some strong new competition but we were not playing our game.”
She said the team had its chances against John Wood.
“We made too many errors with serve receive,” Mathes-Peters said. “Against Spoon River, we fought hard and were able to get the win, but once again struggled with our first contact.”
Saturday proved to be even tougher for the Falcons, she said.
“We could not put our match together,” Mathes-Peters said. “We struggled throughout the day with finishing rallies and I feel played scared against the teams we had. It was the first time I felt we played like an inexperienced team. We psyched ourselves out before the matches even began.”
In the win over Spoon River, setter Katie Myers (Conway) recorded a double-double with 22 assists and 11 digs.
Three players logged double digits in kills with Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) leading the way with 13. Brenna Moore (Pacific) ended with 12 and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) ended with 11.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton) was next with seven while Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter School, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) had five, Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) logged four and Erin Brooks (Pacific) added three.
Lexi Filkins (Lutheran South) was credited with 35 digs. Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University) ended with 10. Van Reed and Moore each had eight. Cowell closed with seven and Collins added six.
Yarbrough had two solo blocks and two block assists. Brooks posted four block assists. Van Reed and Coburn each had two block assists.
Myers and Collins each served two aces. Bruce, Coburn and Cowell had one ace apiece.
Myers was the assists leader with 22 while Collins ended with 16. Bruce, Coburn and Filkins each added one.
Against John Wood, Cowell and Myers both recorded double-doubles.
Cowell posted a team-high of 15 kills with 21 digs.
Myers had 26 assists with 20 digs.
Coburn just missed that list with 13 kills and nine digs.
Moore and Yarbrough each knocked down 11 kills. Van Reed had five, Brooks added four and Myers posted two kills.
Filkins was the digs leader with 31. Van Reed, Bailee Luttrell (Winona) and Collins each had six.
Brooks had a solo block and a block assist. Coburn ended with two block assists and Yarbrough had one.
Coburn served six aces. Collins and Cowell each had three. Van Reed and Filkins served two aces apiece.
Collins added 23 assists while Filkins had four.
In the loss to Marshalltown, Van Reed, Kourtnee McDaniel (Eminence, Mineral Area College) and Cowell each had four kills.
Moore, Coburn and Collins posted three kills apiece. Yarbrough was next with two while Hali Naber (Belle), Luttrell and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) each added one kill.
Filkins picked up 19 digs. Collins was next with five. Myers, Bruce and Luttrell each had four. Van Reed and Coburn added three digs apiece. Moore and Cowell each had two.
Yarbrough ended with two solo blocks and two block assists. McDaniel had two block assists. Van Reed, Coburn and Cowell each had one block assist.
Bruce and Filkins served one ace apiece.
Collins had nine assists while Myers added six.
Against Kirkwood, Moore was the kills leader with five.
Van Reed, Coburn and Yarbrough each had two. Myers, Collins, Brooks, McDaniel and Cowell had one kill apiece.
Filkins was the digs leader with 10. Myers posted six. Cowell was next with four. Moore had two.
Moore posted three solo blocks and two block assists. Coburn had one solo block and one block assist. Brooks added two block assists and Cowell had one.
Myers and Filkins both had one ace.
Myers and Collins each had six assists.
The Falcons host Southwestern Illinois College Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
After playing Metropolitan Community College in Lee’s Summit Saturday afternoon, the team returns to MCCAC play Wednesday, Sept. 13, against Mineral Area College at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.