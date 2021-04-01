For the first time since 2013, the East Central College volleyball Falcons are NJCAA Division II Region 16 champions.
The Falcons (13-6) swept host Metropolitan Community College in Lee’s Summit Saturday, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23.
“This match was the best example all season of playing as a team,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Even though all aspects of our game were not perfect, they picked each other up and did not allow runs by the other team like we sometimes struggle with.”
The Falcons will travel to Iowa Friday to face the Region 11B champion.
Kirkwood hosts Des Moines Area Community College Tuesday in that region’s championship match.
The Falcons are looking for their first national tournament berth since 2013.
East Central picked up seven awards following the Region 16 title match.
Mathes-Peters was named the regional coach of the year.
Making the all-region first team were freshman libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty), freshman outside hitter Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) and sophomore rightside hitter Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional).
Second-team picks were sophomore outside hitter Allison Tonioli (Warrenton), freshman middle hitter Alyce Koch (Eureka) and freshman setter Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove).
Mathes-Peters said the Falcons had to work for every point.
“In the third set when we did start off rocky, we were able to rein ourselves in and get back on track mentally,” Mathes-Peters said. “The girls were ready to go for this match, and it was so much fun to be a part of. Although we won in three sets, it was a nail-biter and could have gone either way if we had let up at all.”
Leakehe led the attack with 13 kills. Tonioli was next with 12, and Struttmann posted nine kills. Hollimann, Koch and Macy Morehaed (Saxony Lutheran) each logged three kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) posted two kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Clark each had one kill.
Clark and Hollimann each picked up 20 digs. Leakehe was next with 16. Spanley posted 10. Morehead posted six. Tonioli ended with three. Koch and Lutui added two apiece, and Carla Gazani (Granger, Salt Lake City, Utah) had one.
Koch logged one solo block and three assists. Lutui had one solo block and one assist.
Hollimann had two block assists. Tonioli and Struttmann each had one block assist.
Hollimann ended with 38 set assists. Leakehe had four, Clark posted three, and Morehead added one.
Spanley served two aces. Clark and Leakehe each added one.