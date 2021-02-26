Making the longest road trip of the season so far, the East Central College volleyball Falcons celebrated all the way home Saturday.
East Central (5-2) defeated Spoon River in Canton, Illinois, 25-14, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23.
“We started off very solid in the first two sets and did what was needed with our first contact to be successful,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Then, in Sets 3 and 4, our first contact struggled, which put us primarily out of system, and they were scrappy and did not let a ball hit the floor. We readjusted the lineup and were able to pull it together enough as a team to get the win. It really was a total team effort to finish it.”
For the match, the Falcons hit .241 with 40 kills and 12 errors on 116 attack attempts.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) paced the attack with 11 kills.
St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Grace Struttmann was next with 10 kills.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) knocked down nine kills.
Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) ended with three kills. Alyce Koch (Eureka), Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) and Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) each had two kills.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) added one kill.
Defensively, Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) had 21 digs. Leakehe and Morehead both ended with seven digs. Spanley had three digs. Tonioli and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) both had two digs. Struttmann and Koch each added one dig.
Koch had three block assists. Lutui posted one solo block. Hollimann, Tonioli and Struttmann each had one block assist.
Hollimann closed with 25 assists. Clark and Mo’ungaafi each had two.
Leakehe served three aces. Clark had two. Hollimann and Morehead both ended with one ace.
“Allison, Grace and Leinata were our kill leaders,” Mathes-Peters said. “Trinity Clark had another great defensive match with 21 digs, and Maranntha is continuing to gain confidence with stepping into the 5-1 setting role and dished out 25 assists.”
Mathes-Peters said the team did utilize a 6-2 offense for a bit and feels comfortable with having two setters.
“I am proud of how we can overcome our struggles during matches and get the momentum back and finish when it is needed,” Mathes-Peters said. “I must credit that to those players who may not get the most playing time but are always there working hard in practice to push others to pick up their play so they can stay on the floor.”
That list includes Maykayla Bevfoden (Union) and Mo’ungaafi. Bevfoden can play any front row spot while Mo’ungaafi is the second setter.
“As a team, we are still trying to improve our finish mentality,” Mathes-Peters said. “We do not want to let teams back into it once we have a rhythm going, and we lost that for a set last weekend. I was happy we were able to get everyone some playing time this last match.”
One of the two postponed MCCAC matches has been rescheduled. The Falcons will host St. Louis Community College Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The match was postponed due to winter weather.
Another match, scheduled for last Tuesday in Park Hills against Mineral Area College, still needs to be reset.