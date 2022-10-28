Volleyball Falcons earn top seed for regional
By Bill Battle
East Central College’s volleyball team knows where and when it will play in the postseason.
It just doesn’t know the identity of its opponent.
The Falcons (18-12) are the top seed for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament and will play Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Community College’s Meramec campus in Kirkwood.
East Central, the defending regional champion, is the top seed for the three-team tournament and will play the winner of Friday night’s semifinal between second-seeded Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City and St. Louis Community College.
“I know they are excited for Saturday and are working hard,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We need to make sure that we stay aggressive and make them earn their points, not give them away due to our own errors.”
East Central has split with MCC this season with each team winning at home. The Falcons swept the season series with St. Louis.
Mathes-Peters knows that a victory will have to be earned.
“To win on Saturday we have to give 100 percent effort as a team and stay focused,” she said. “We cannot dwell if we make a mistake but rather pick each other up and move on to the next play. I try to remind them daily that no one is perfect but you have to be mentally tough, so you do not let a mistake get into your head and take you out of your game. We have to bring a solid offense and to do that our first contact needs to be there so our setters have options.”
Saturday’s winner will advance to the North Central B regional to be hosted by the Region 11B (Iowa) winner Saturday, Nov. 5.
The winner of that contest will advance to the NJCAA Division II Championships Nov. 17-19 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
By the numbers, defense is a strength for East Central. The team ranks ninth nationally in digs per set at 20.96. With 2,306 total digs, the team ranks 12th in that category.
Returning All-American Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) leads the team in digs with 817. The third-year libero is followed by Emily McKinney (Owensville) with 346 digs. Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) is next at 276. Hali Overkamp (Hermann) has 236 and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) has added 215.
Makayla Case (St. James) and Emma Gaugel (North County) have 131 and 126 digs, respectively.
Case tops the teams in kills with 302. McKinney is next at 205.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) has terminated 188 times. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) has 175 kills while Gaugel has 152. Zimmerman has 137 kills so far.
Allgeyer and Zimmerman share setting duties. Allgeyer has 503 assists and Zimmerman currently has 487.
In the blocks department, Coburn has 71 total rejections with 16 solos and 55 assists. Gaugel has 63 blocks with 19 solos and 44 assists. Moore has 50 with 43 being assists.
Clark has served 39 aces while Gaugel is next with 37. McKinney (26), Overkamp (25) and Zimmerman (22) round out the top five.