Playing on the road Wednesday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons secured a win that could keep on giving.
East Central (11-3, 1-2) won a four-set match at St. Louis Community College, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23.
Not only are East Central and the Archers both in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC), but both also are in NJCAA Division II Region 16, so any win is helpful in establishing postseason preference.
The Falcons were paced offensively by Makayla Case (St. James), who had 10 kills. Another Four Rivers Conference graduate, Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with seven kills.
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) knocked down six kills, while Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each had one kill.
Clark, the libero, led the defense with 22 digs. Allgeyer had 15, while Case recorded 10. McKinney was next with eight. Spanley posted five digs. Morehead added three, and Mo’ungaafi and Grus each had two digs.
Allgeyer handed out 13 assists. Mo’ungaafi recorded eight, while Clark and Case each had one.
Grus recorded three solo blocks and two block assists. McKinney had one solo block and two block assists.
Spanley contributed four block assists. Morehead had three and Case added two.
Case and Morehead both served aces.
Only eight players were available for the Falcons in the match.
The Falcons play Saturday in Belleville, Illinois. East Central faces host Southwestern Illinois College at 9 a.m. and then plays the Greenville University JV team at noon.