Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 5:03 pm
With eight players recording kills, the East Central College volleyball Falcons rolled over the Missouri Baptist University team in Union Wednesday, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.
East Central improved to 12-9 on the season.
Makayla Case (St. James) led the way with nine kills. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with seven. Emma Gaugel (North County) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each recorded six kills.
Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) ended with five kills, Emily McKinney (Owensville) added four and Hali Overkamp (Hermann) and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) each logged one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 28 digs. Zimmerman was next with 11 and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) closed with 10.
McKinney had six digs. Gaugel added four while Overkamp ended with three. Coburn and Case each had two digs.
East Central served 13 aces with Overkamp and Zimmerman each closing with four. Gaugel had three. Allgeyer and Clark each served one ace.
Zimmerman recorded 24 assists while Allgeyer had 10. Clark added three and McKinney had one.
Coburn had the team’s lone solo block.
Moore had three block assists. Gaugel and Coburn each had two. Case added one.
East Central has one more home match, Saturday at noon against Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City.
MCC, an NJCAA Division II Region 16 rival, defeated ECC in an earlier match this year.
That is the annual “Jam the Gym” event and the first 60 fans will receive free T-shirts.
