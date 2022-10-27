Bring on the postseason.
East Central College’s volleyball Falcons are preparing for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood.
The Falcons are the top seed and have a bye into the title match Saturday at 11 against either second-seeded Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City or St. Louis Community College.
The Region 16 winner goes to the Region 11B winner Nov. 5 for a match to determine which team will advance to the NJCAA Division II Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
East Central split a pair of matches Saturday in Belleville, Illinois, to conclude the regular season.
The Falcons defeated Greenville University’s JV team in five games, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 20-25, 15-7.
Host Southwestern Illinois College swept the Falcons in the other match, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15.
Greenville JV
In the victory, the Falcons were paced offensively by sophomore pin hitters Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Makayla Case (St. James), who logged 13 and 11 kills, respectively.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma), Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each posted six kills.
Emma Gaugel (North County) had four kills while Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) ended with one.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was credited with 53 digs. Zimmerman had 18 while McKinney picked up 11. Hali Overkamp (Hermann) logged nine digs. Allgeyer had eight. Gaugel, Case and Moore each had five digs. Coburn added three.
Zimmerman handed out 18 assists and Allgeyer ended with 16. Clark added five and Overkamp had one.
Gaugel had seven total blocks with one solo and six block assists.
Moore had three block assists. Zimmerman ended with two.
Coburn had a solo block and one block assist. McKinney had one block assist.
Gaugel, Overkamp and Clark each served two aces. Zimmerman had one.
SWIC
In the loss to SWIC, Case and Moore each had eight kills. McKinney and Zimmerman were next with five apiece. Coburn put down three while Allgeyer, Gaugel and Clark each had one kill.
Clark posted 20 digs. McKinney was net with 10. Zimmerman checked in with seven with Moore had five digs. Allgeyer posted four digs. Gaugel and Overkamp each had two.
Zimmerman notched 16 assists and Allgeyer ended with 10. Gaugel, McKinney, Clark and Case had one assist apiece.
Moore had the lone solo block. Coburn and McKinney each had one block assist.
Clark served two aces. McKinney added one.
