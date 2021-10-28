It took five games, but the East Central College volleyball Falcons secured the top seed for this weekend’s NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
The Falcons (17-8) edged Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City (9-10) Friday, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9.
East Central and MCC split their matches this season with each team winning once.
With the win, the Falcons will be able to sit in the stands Friday to watch the semifinal match between No. 2 MCC and third-seeded St. Louis Community College. Those two programs also split their season series this year.
ECC, which hosts the regional tournament, will play Friday’s winner Saturday at 11 a.m.
In the East Central-MCC match, the Falcons were paced by Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran), who each had 11 kills.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) knocked down nine kills. Makayla Case (St. James) was next with seven kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each had five kills. Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) checked in with two kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was the digs leader with 24. Leakehe posted 16, and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each had 13. McKinney added 10 digs.
Spanley and Case each had five digs. Morehead and Lutui ended with four, and Grus had one.
Mo’ungaafi handed out 24 assists, and Allgeyer had 18. Spanley posted two.
McKinney, Clark, Morehead and Leakehe each had one.
Lutui had two solo blocks, and Spanley ended with one.
Grus had three block assists. Spanley and Morehead each had two. McKinney, Leakehe and Lutui had one block assist apiece.
McKinney served four aces. Spanley and Leakehe each had two. Clark added one.
The Falcons traveled to Quincy, Illinois, Saturday to play John Wood and Joliet. ECC beat John Wood, but fell to Joliet.