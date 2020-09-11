A trio of home runs accounted for five runs Friday for the Lady Jays.
Those five runs made the difference as the Washington softball Lady Jays (2-4, 2-0) scored a league play win at home against Ft. Zumwalt South (2-3, 1-1), 8-3.
In Zumwalt East and Zumwalt South, the Lady Jays have already scored wins over the two defending GAC Central champions. Those two schools earned a three-way split of the title with Timberland last season, but the Lady Wolves moved from the GAC Central to the GAC South this year.
Emma Vodnansky belted two of the home runs, a solo shot to lead off the third inning and then a two-run blast in the sixth.
Taylor Brown added her own two-run homer in the sixth, topping off a four-run inning that extended a one-run lead.
Washington opened the scoring with Brown’s RBI double in the first inning.
Vodnansky’s first home run was followed up by an RBI double from Christine Gerling in the third.
Zumwalt South scored once in the third inning and twice in the fifth.
The Lady Jays broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth with Hope Ramsey scoring on an illegal pitch.
Brown led the team with three hits — a homer, a double and a single. She drove in three runs and scored once.
Vodnansky, Maddie Holtmeyer, Myla Inman and Allie Huddleston each finished with two hits.
Holtmeyer doubled and scored three times.
Huddleston crossed the plate once.
Emily Bruckerhoff drew a walk and stole a base.
Inman and Lacy Monzyk each sacrificed.
Gerling threw the first four innings of the game, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and four walks. She struck out four batters.
Brown finished the final three innings to earn the win. She allowed two hits and struck out seven.
The Lady Jays went on the road to Wentzville Liberty Tuesday. They return home Thursday to host Ft. Zumwalt North at 4:30 p.m.