St. Clair gained several individual wins, but no team victory Thursday.
The Bulldogs hosted a wrestling triangular meet with Northwest and Rolla. St. Clair’s boys lost to Northwest, 54-23, and Rolla, 52-27. The St. Clair girls fell against Rolla, 48-36.
Boys
Ryan Meek (106 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (132) had the most success for St. Clair, winning in both boys duals.
Meek pinned Rolla’s Brayden Squires (1:56) and won by forfeit against Northwest.
Woodcock pinned Rolla’s Keagan Johnson (1:34) and won an 18-1 technical fall against Northwest’s Chris Allen.
Bass Hughes (138) was 1-1 with a pin of Rolla’s Ben Perkins (3:24).
Cameron Simcox (145) went 1-1, pinning Northwest’s Victor Fuentes (0:55).
Mardariries Miles (195) posted a 1-1 record with the win coming in a 10-5 decision against Rolla’s Chance Mickem.
Creek Hughes (113) was 1-1, winning by forfeit against Northwest.
Gabe Martinez (120), Gavin Shoemate (126), Adrian Arguilez (152) and Skyler Sanders (160) all were 0-2 on the day.
Girls
St. Clair’s winners in the girls dual included Emma Davis (117 pounds), Hannah Thacker (127), Makayla Johnson (132), Kaitlyn Janson (137), Elexis Wohlgemuth (143) and Berlyn Wohlgemuth (195).
Davis pinned Kate Campbell (1:50).
Thacker won by pin against Madison Dishman (4:35).
Elexis Wohlgemuth scored the pin against Ayosoreoluna Ilesaanmi (3:15).
Berlyn Wohlgemuth pinned Haley Smith (1:41).
Johnson won by a medical forfeit. Janson scored her win by forfeit.
Rolla won five times by forfeit and three by pin.
The pins came from Gracie Skyles (112 against Andrea Penovich), Taylor Heimbaugh (122 over Nicole Mutschler) and Ryan Garthoeffner (174 versus Liberty McKenzie).
Next for St. Clair is a boys home wrestling tournament Saturday.