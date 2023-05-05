Heidi Fesler netted two goals Monday night to lead the Villa Duchesne girls soccer Saints to a 3-0 victory over St. Francis Borgia in Washington.
Villa Duchesne improved to 5-8 while Borgia fell to 7-10-1.
The game could be a preview of a potential Class 1 sectional, provided both teams win their upcoming district tournaments.
Taylor Brown netted the other Villa Duchesne goal. Olivia Decker, Georgia Leary and Anna Winter assisted for the Saints.
Grace Benac stopped 12 Borgia shots for the shutout.
Borgia returns to action Wednesday, visiting Pacific for a 6 p.m. game. The Lady Knights play Thursday at Duchesne with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
