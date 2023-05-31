One goal was all it took Saturday to end the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer season.
Playing in Frontenac, the Lady Knights fell Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 1 state quarterfinals, 1-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One goal was all it took Saturday to end the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer season.
Playing in Frontenac, the Lady Knights fell Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 1 state quarterfinals, 1-0.
“Villa is a tough, disciplined team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “We competed the entire time, but Villa took advantage of an early mistake by us and held the lead the rest of the game.”
Hope Kleeman’s goal with 30:24 left in the first half was the only goal scored by either side. Taylor Brown was credited with the assist.
The Saints (9-11-1), which beat Borgia (10-15-1) in Washington May 1, 3-0, advanced to Friday’s semifinal against Saxony Lutheran at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
“I’m extremely proud of our team for their dedication and hard work this season,” Severino said. “They are a fun group with great team chemistry. I’m excited for the future.”
Borgia went on the attack early and controlled play in the first five minutes before action gradually shifted to the western side of the Villa Duchesne home field, where Kleeman found her winning goal in the 10th minute.
“Our defenders played a great game, fending off numerous attacks,” Severino said. “They’ve definitely grown as a unit this season and I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”
Grace Benac made 12 saves for Villa Duchesne. Madison Lammert stopped 14 shots in the Borgia net.
“Madison played a phenomenal last game,” Severino said. “We’ve been very lucky to have her during her high school career.”
The other Friday semifinal game will be between Father Tolton Regional and Bishop LeBlond. The final round will be played Saturday.
Borgia graduates two seniors from this year’s team, Lammert and defender Natalie Alferman.
“Thank you to our seniors Madison Lammert and Natalie Alferman,” Severino said. “They will be missed next year.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.