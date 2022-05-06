Villa Duchesne scored twice in the first half and held on for a 2-1 girls soccer win over the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights Monday.
“Villa Duchesne is a very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It was back-and-forth all game. It was definitely a fun and exciting game to play in.”
Villa Duchesne (7-5) took the lead with goals from Olivia Decker and Heidi Fesler in the opening half. Allison Frame and Izzy Miller assisted.
“The goals we let up in the first half were because we lost marks and Villa Duchesne took advantage of our mistakes,” Severino said. “In the second half, we played much more efficient defensively, which led to them not scoring again. We just dug too big of a hole in the first half.”
Borgia (3-11-1) got an unassisted goal from Madison Lieberoff in the second half.
Madison Lammert played the first half in goal, stopping four shots. Leah Chilton made six saves in the second half.
Grace Benac recorded eight saves for the Saints.
“I thought we fought back well, scoring towards the middle of the second half,” Severino said. “Madison Lieberoff scored to get us back in to the game. She plays with so much heart and is definitely a major component to our team’s success.”
Severino said Borgia should have gotten a goal from Abby Schutte.
“Abby Schutte had a beautiful shot from the left side of the field to the upper right corner, which would have tied the game with about 10 minutes left, but it hit off the crossbar, just barely missing,” Severino said. “It looked like it was going in and that would have been a complete game changer. We need her to keep playing with that confidence and aggressiveness to finish out the season and heading in to districts.”
Severino said Borgia’s young players continued to learn in the game.
“All of our underclassmen have really stepped up these last few weeks,” Severino said. “It’s been awesome to see their determination and positivity. I am extremely proud of them.”