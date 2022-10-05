Villa Duchesne concludes Washington season in tennis district
By Arron Hustead
The first tennis season in Washington Lady Jays history is officially in the books.
Villa Duchesne (6-5), the No. 2 seed in the district, recorded a 5-0 victory over Washington (2-10) in the Class 3 District 2 quarterfinals Monday, sending the Saints to the semifinal round Tuesday at No. 3 Westminster Christian Academy.
“Our Washington players employed new strategies in court positioning and lobs to confuse the Villa girls,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “It worked. We overheard the Villa girls complaining to other Villa players and their Head Coach wondering what was happening. Rallies lasted longer and Washington won many points and stayed alive as a team for nearly two hours — we just didn’t win enough points to get enough games to win the sets.”
Villa Duchesne won the Class 1 state championship in 2020.
“In the end, our three months of WHS player experience wasn’t enough to pose a serious challenge on the scoresheet against Villa players who had amassed years of private lessons, tournaments and high school experience,” Stahlhuth said. “WHS players had a chance to see how a championship program operates and now have a better idea of what it takes to win at a high level.”
Westminster was a 5-0 winner Monday over No. 6 Rockwood Summit.
No. 5 Parkway North edged No. 4 Parkway West, 5-4, in the quarterfinals Monday as well, advancing to play No. 1 Parkway Central in the other semifinal.
Parkway Central had a first-round bye.
Individual singles and doubles rounds were decided this past Thursday and Friday.
Parkway North’s Yvonne Shannon bested Westminster’s Aryn Walker, 6-3, 6-7, 10-3, in the finals of district singles play. Both players advance to the individual state tournament, Oct. 13-15, in Springfield.
Villa Duchesne’s Elizabeth Brown and Katherine Todorovich were the district doubles champions, defeating Parkway Central’s Emily Heller and Hayley Lerner in the finals, 7-6, 6-3. Both sets of doubles also advance to the individual state tournament.
Only the team that wins the district bracket will advance to the state quarterfinal team round, to be played Oct. 10.
Individual scores from Monday’s match were not available at print deadline.
“Assistant Coach Laurie Bryson and I really couldn’t be happier with the first season,” Stahlhuth said. “The girls worked hard, Laurie and I worked hard, and we kicked off a respectable new tennis program with lots of promise for the seasons ahead.”
