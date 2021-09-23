Scoring three times in the opening half, the Jefferson College Vikings defeated East Central College in women’s soccer action Saturday in Union, 3-0.
The women’s team fought hard and never gave up,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Jefferson was just a little stronger squad overall. Despite the results, we are happy to see continual improvement on the women’s side.”
Jefferson (2-3, 1-1) got goals from Sarah Becszlko (Washington), Emily Hutchison (Mehlville) and Callie McMurtey (Crocker).
St. Clair graduate Chloe Merseal assisted on two of the goals. Hutchison had the other assist.
Ruth Stanley (Barry, Wales) recorded the victory in net.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) stopped 12 shots in goal for the Falcons.
The game was a chance for several area players to catch up with one another. The Vikings have five area players on the roster: Cierstyn Jacquin (Washington), Becszlko, Makayla Johnson (St. Clair), Holly Bibb (Pacific) and Merseal.
East Central is scheduled to play at home against Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City Saturday at 1 p.m.