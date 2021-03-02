Hitting free throws down the stretch, the Vianney Golden Griffins held off St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday night in Kirkwood, 60-55.
“It was a good ballgame,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Both teams made mistakes at times, but both worked really hard to make up for them.”
Neier said the Knights (12-10) picked up the lead in the final couple of minutes on a steal and layup from Adam Rickman.
Vianney (11-9) came back and knocked down free throws late to seal the win. The Golden Griffins hit 20 of 23 shots from the stripe for the contest.
“It was a good high school game,” Neier said. “I wish we could have come out with the win. We had chances. We’ll just get ready for the next game.”
After Thursday’s contest in Westphalia against Fatima, the Knights will host Union Tuesday to open Class 5 District 4 Tournament play. Borgia is the top seed, and Union is seeded fourth.
Pacific holds the second seed and will host No. 3 Sullivan.
Andrew Dyson led the Knights in scoring Tuesday at Vianney with 13 points to go with three assists, three steals and a rebound. He hit three of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets.
“Andrew Dyson has started to become a very good offensive weapon,” Neier said.
Grant Schroeder was next with 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
“Grant had a good game,” Neier said.
Rickman scored 10 points with four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Max Meyers ended with eight points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Ryan Kell scored six points with four assists and two rebounds.
Andrew Patton netted four points with one rebound.
Sam Heggemann scored two points and added two rebounds and a steal.
Sam Dunard pulled down two rebounds.
“At times, we didn’t do a very good job taking care of the ball,” Neier said. “They were much more physical under the basket. We played really well in streaks and forced them into turnovers at times.”
For Vianney, Ethan Lattimore led the way with 21 points. He was 11-12 from the free-throw line and hit two of his team’s six three-point baskets.
Adam Sausele netted 16 points.
Bobby Braun was next with seven points.
Gabe Ducey and Creighton Wise both scored six points.
Brandon Hebrank and Luke Schueler scored two points apiece.