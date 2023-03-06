Pacific’s boys basketball Indians were faced with a tall order Wednesday.
That was the case even beyond dealing with Vianney 7-3 freshman Symon Ghai.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific’s boys basketball Indians were faced with a tall order Wednesday.
That was the case even beyond dealing with Vianney 7-3 freshman Symon Ghai.
The Golden Griffins’ three-point shooting in their home gym was too much for Pacific to keep pace with as Vianney (14-13), the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 2, eliminated Pacific (11-16) from the postseason, 73-37.
“I think we just didn’t get off to a very good start and we struggled behind the three-point line, especially early,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We had some miscommunication in transition and really let their guys get going, and they can shoot as well as any team in the state.”
Quin Blackburn, a senior, tallied 13 points to lead the Indians.
Another senior, Matt Reincke, scored 11.
Senior Jack Meyer finished with six points.
Senior Joey Gebel and juniors CJ Bibb and Nick Bukowsky each ended with two points.
Junior Charlie Elmore rounded out the scoring with one point.
Vianney put through 12 three-point shots in the contest.
The Golden Griffins pulled out to a 23-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was 55-22 at halftime and 69-26 at the end of the third quarter.
“You have to guard them so far out from the basket and it opens up so many driving lanes,” Bradfisch said. “Really, we’ve relied on all year having Quin as a helper, but when they take the big kid out and have five shooters out there, it’s tough to have him help as much as we would like.”
Luke Walsh powered Vianney with 26 points, including six triples on the night.
Eddie Smajic posted 15 points.
JD Dohrmann and Ben Karsen ended with six points apiece.
Ghai scored five points, Kel Battle four and Teddy Ochs three points.
Harrison Carter, Evan Paeper, Nate Picha and Ashton Wells all added two points apiece.
Pacific graduates five senior from this season’s roster.
“We are so proud of how they handled themselves all year, how hard they worked in the offseason and how good of teammates they were, especially to our younger guys,” Bradfisch said. “I’m proud of what we were able to do this year, and to spend time with them and we made a lot of great memories.”
Vianney advances to play No. 3 Webster Groves, the Class 5 defending state champion, Friday in the district semifinal round.
Cardinal Ritter plays St. Mary’s in the other semifinal matchup.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.