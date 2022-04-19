One run in the bottom of the fifth inning made the difference in Pacific’s first baseball loss of the season.
Pacific (9-1) fell to Vianney (8-8) in a road game Tuesday, 3-2.
The Indians outhit the host Griffins, 6-5, but committed two errors while the Vianney fielders had just one lapse.
“(I) thought it was a really good game for us,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We battled and just came up a little short. It showed our guys that we can compete with the bigger schools.”
Pacific had Griffins’ pitcher Will Picha on the ropes early after Jack Meyer doubled to lead off the second inning and Andrew Payne followed up with a two-run blast over the right-field fence.
“Andrew Payne had about a 10-pitch at-bat,” Reed said. “(He was) fouling off several pitches to stay alive and finished the AB with a home run.”
However, Picha recovered to toss a complete game and shut the Indians out the rest of the way. He struck out five and walked one.
Vianney posted one run in the bottom of the second, tied the game with another run in the fourth and took the lead with the final run in the fifth.
“We had a lead off walk (in the second) and they moved the guy over and were able to get him in,” Reed said. “They had three innings like that where they got a guy on moved him over and was able to score them.”
Weston Kulick pitched the full game for Pacific. In six innings, he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one.
“He gave our defense a chance to make plays and they did that,” Reed said. “We had two errors. Both were throwing errors that we were able to work around. Overall, we spotted a few things we need to work on and we will get better at those things.”
Pacific hosted Union Thursday in a Four Rivers Conference showdown. The team is next scheduled to play Monday at Sullivan, starting at 4:30 p.m. in another league contest.