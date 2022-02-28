In the final boys basketball game of the season at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gynmasium, the scoreboards got a workout.
In Tuesday’s game, the host Knights (15-11) tied their best offensive effort of the season with 84 points.
However, the Vianney Golden Griffins had their best scoring night of the season, netting 95 points in a 95-84 victory.
“Wow, were they hot,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
The Golden Griffins were led in scoring by Brandon Hebrank, who had 34 points. He scored 27 of those in the first quarter.
“Usually, their leading scorer is (Adam) Sausele,” Neier said. “Hebrank had been averaging only 8-10 points per game. We just weren’t finding him when he caught the ball.”
Sausele wasn’t dormant in the opening half. He scored 13 in the first half and ended with 33 points.
“I don’t remember too many games where the opposing team has had two players score more than 30 in a game,” Neier said.
Another Vianney player, Luke Walsh, also got hot and ended with 18 points.
Vianney knocked down 16 three-point baskets and went 15-18 from the free-throw line.
“It just didn’t seem important enough to our kids to shut them down,” Neier said. “They just move well and play with purpose.”
Vianney got four points from Teddy Ochs and three apiece from J.D. Dohrmann and Charlie Spoonhour.
Sausele snagged 11 rebounds. Walsh handed out six assists while Hebrank and Ochs each had five. Dohrmann and Sausele ended with four apiece.
Walsh picked up five steals. Hebrank was next with three and Sausele took the ball away twice.
“We had too many turnovers,” Neier said. “That takes too many opportunities away from you. We were just not making very good decisions.”
Borgia had 20 turnovers in the game.
There were positives for the Knights.
Grant Schroeder led the team in scoring with 29 points. He knocked down six of the team’s 10 three-point baskets while adding seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Adam Rickman recorded another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also had eight assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Heath Landwehr came off the bench to score 16 points with five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
“Heath was a big part of our offense,” Neier said. “He was aggressive. He made mistakes, but he was aggressive, and that helped to make up for the mistakes.”
Sam Dunard came off the bench to hit four three-point baskets for 12 points. He also had four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Jack Nobe scored the other eight Borgia points after coming off the bench. He also had five rebounds.
Drew Fischer had five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Nathan Kell had two assists and a steal.
Tate Marquart posted a steal.
Alec Riegel posted one assist.
The game was the last one at home for Riegel and fellow senior Garren Parks. Parks, who has missed much of the second half of the season with an ankle injury, played in the final minute.
The game was Borgia’s annual “tractor night,” but was played without many of the usual tractor night features. There were no tractors parked in front of school and the game didn’t feature the normal country music for warmups.
Borgia’s next game is in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 2 Tournament against Washington.
That game will be played at Webster Groves High School Monday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will play next Thursday, March 3, in the semifinals at 7 p.m.