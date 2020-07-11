Not all youth baseball has been called off for the summer of 2020.
Washington VFW Post 2661 is looking to host an eight-team tournament July 23-26 at its field.
It’s scheduled as a recreational youth baseball tournament with four teams wanted for the 9-10 age group and four more teams for the 11-12 age group.
Rosters are limited to 11 players and two coaches. Those participating would need a waiver.
The fee is $25 per player or $275 per team.
If interested, please contact VFW Post 2661 Adjutant Terry Sullentrup at 314-265-4490 or by email at sullytj@charter.net.
Interested teams also can contact VFW Post 2661 through its website https://sites.google.com/site/vfwpost2661org/ or its Facebook page.
If there is enough interest, practice time will be arranged at the VFW ball field.
Fans will be allowed, however, social distancing practices will be in place. Sullentrup said the safety of those involved is of the utmost importance for everyone involved.
A decision on the tournament is expected to be made this weekend.