Coming into the 2022 season Todd Kleekamp had two returning players from last year’s state runner-up Post 218 Junior Legion team.
Grant Trentmann and Kabren Koelling were the holdovers from last year’s squad, and both played massive roles in helping Post 218 claim the 2022 state title while ending at 30-6.
Trentmann, who led the pitching staff with a 9-1 record and 1.56 ERA, and batted .361 with six doubles, 34 runs and 19 RBIs, said this was a special group.
“We’re bonded together,” Trentmann said. “We’re almost all in the same grade and go to school together. We do everything together. Just bringing that onto the field and putting everything together helps it.”
Trentmann became one of the go-to pitchers for the Washington Blue Jays last spring.
Koelling, who missed most of the high school season due to injury at St. Francis Borgia, was a .392 hitter for Post 218 with five doubles, two triples, 30 runs and 35 RBIs. He played a variety of positions in both the infield and outfield. On the mound, he picked up one save and had a 3.23 ERA.
“It definitely felt good to try to do my role to be a leader and bring this team together,” Koelling said. “I was trying to just inspire everybody to be the best version they could be on the field. When everybody is making plays, like we were today, and hitting the ball hard, I think it’s just a combined team effort, no individuals. We did a great job together and performed well.”
Both Trentmann and Koelling had watched Eureka Post 177 raise the state championship plaque last season. It’s something Trentmann didn’t want to repeat this summer.
“Coming out here and driving my teammates, I didn’t want to do that again,” Trentmann said. “We went after it.”
Both will be looking to take their success to the Senior Legion level next summer.