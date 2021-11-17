In the end, the Union football Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Dierre Hill Jr.
The Vashon freshman ran for four touchdowns Friday as the Wolverines edged Union in the Class 4 District 2 championship game at Gateway STEM in St. Louis, 28-22.
“He’s a special player,” Justin Grahl, Union’s head coach, said. “In a couple of years, he could be the best player in the state. That’s an extremely well-coached team. Hats off to them. They earned it tonight.”
Grahl said Union never backed down.
“Our seniors never quit,” Grahl said. “It’s just that the ball didn’t bounce our way at the end.”
Vashon (9-1) moves to this Saturday’s quarterfinal game in Bonne Terre against North County. Union (10-1) returned home to lament the end of its 2021 campaign.
“I’m awfully darned proud of these kids,” Grahl said. “We’ve got a great group of kids. I told the team after the game that the seniors will graduate, but they’re always a part of our program, and what they’ve built here will last long after they’re gone.”
Vashon, the top seed, twice led by two scores. Union was able to recover to take a one-point lead at the half, 15-14, but couldn’t make a second comeback.
Union did score once in the fourth quarter and was driving late in the game.
“It wasn’t our night,” Grahl said. “Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win the game. It doesn’t take away from the way our kids battled. I’m extremely proud of them and very proud to be their coach.”
With 3:19 to play, Union halted the Wolverines at the Union 10. In making a final drive, the Wildcats had to fight a fierce, cold wind and other events, including timeouts, clock resets and arguments with officials.
That only slowed Union’s march down the field. On fourth down inside the red zone, with less than a minute to play, Union appeared to pick up a first down on a pass play. Hill knocked the ball from the receiver’s hands, but Union recovered. However, the officials ruled the pass was incomplete, and Vashon ran out the clock.
“There are no moral victories in our program, but I was extremely proud of the way our kids played tonight,” Grahl said.
Union’s defense was able to come up with stops, but Hill was able to break loose for the four touchdowns.
The first score came on the opening play from scrimmage. As Union tried a squib kick, the Wolverines opened a hole for Hill’s 73-yard run just 17 seconds into the game. De’Marea Ball-Brown powered his way into the end zone to make it 8-0.
Hill completed a long drive with a four-yard run with 1:10 to play in the opening quarter, but Union was able to halt the conversion attempt, making it 14-0. That’s how it stood after 12 minutes.
Union flipped the script in the second quarter. The Wildcats moved into the wind and scored twice. Wyatt Birke, who handled much of the ground game, scored from nine yards out 51 seconds into the second quarter. Union got a Salvador Garcia kick to cut the gap to 14-7.
With 1:10 to play in the half, quarterback Liam Hughes plunged into the end zone from a yard out. After Vashon was penalized for offsides, Birke ran in for the conversion, giving Union a 15-14 lead at the half.
The game stayed that way for some time. Hill proved to be the catalyst once again, scoring on a 52-yard run with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter. Hill was able to read the block and cut back into an open running lane while sprinting to the score.
Ball-Brown ran for the conversion, and Vashon led, 22-15.
In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Hill became the first player to score with the wind as he scampered down the right sideline. Union halted the conversion attempt, but the Wolverines led, 28-15.
Union needed something big, and the Wildcats scored three minutes later on an 11-yard carry by Birke. Garcia’s kick cut it to 28-22.
Vashon seemed to be on the way to sealing the win but was stopped at the Union 10. That gave Union enough time to drive down the field, but the Wildcats weren’t able to find the end zone again.
“We want kids who are going to fight tooth and nail to the end, and that’s what they did tonight,” Grahl said. “They should be proud of themselves. Our community should be extremely proud of them. When you have kids who are willing to do that, you’re always going to give yourselves a chance to win.”
The weather was a huge story in the game. Not only did the temperature plunge through the day Friday, but the fierce wind out of the west also forced both teams to make adjustments. Both were able to complete passes, but it took a little to figure out the wind.
As the temperatures dropped that day, neither team had a chance to practice under those conditions prior to the game.
“I think both teams handled it pretty well,” Grahl said. “It’s not something we put a lot of stock into. We play no matter what the weather is. Our kids battled tonight and didn’t let the weather become a distraction. It was just one more thing we could be proud of tonight.”
Final statistics were not available at deadline.
Box Score
UNI — 0-15-0-7=22
VSH — 14-0-8-6=28
First Quarter
VSH — Dierre Hill Jr. 73 run (De’Marea Ball-Brown run), 11:43
VSH — Hill 4 run (run failed), 4:49
Second Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 9 run (Salvador Garcia kick), 11:19
UNI — Liam Hughes 1 run (Birke run), 1:10
Third Quarter
VSH — Hill 52 run (Ball-Brown run), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
VSH — Hill 81 run (run failed), 11:18
UNI — Birke 11 run (Garcia kick), 8:18