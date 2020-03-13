Twenty-seven years, 405 career wins, seven Four Rivers Conference titles and one district championship.
Those are the basketball coaching statistics for John VanLeer at Pacific High School.
Following the team’s season ending at the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Feb. 29, VanLeer and the school announced he would be retiring from the program.
Long-time Assistant Coach Scott Brown, who shared each of VanLeer’s victories at Pacific, will be stepping down from the basketball program as well, but will continue to serve as an assistant baseball coach.
“There are a lot of people to share credit with,” VanLeer said, going through a list of assistant coaches and youth program leaders. “. . . Then the players were the ones to put in the hard work and I was just the one leading the program. We averaged 15 wins a year and I’m pretty proud of that, especially with the state the program was in when I got it. It was sort of a revolving door of coaches.”
In 27 basketball seasons, VanLeer amassed a 405-313 record for a winning percentage of 56.4.
The Indians were 128-70 (64.6) against Four Rivers Conference opponents during his tenure. His other accomplishments include six selections as Four Rivers Conference Coach of the Year and one selection as District Coach of the Year.
VanLeer is quick to give credit also to his family for their support, as well as those as the school’s administration, parents and staff.
“The administration has absolutely had my back for 27 years,” he said. “There were never any serious issues here because they backed me up all the way.”
VanLeer led the Indians to 18 winning seasons during his nearly three decades at the helm of the basketball program, but none bigger than the district championship season in 2017-18.
That year saw the Indians knock off their perennial district foil, St. Francis Borgia Regional, in the championship game at Union, VanLeer’s home town.
“To win the district was the most special game of my career,” VanLeer said. “We played Borgia and won after so many years where they had knocked us out and then went on to some final fours. To look back at those moments, to have my son there on the floor and my other son made it home and was there in the stands just made it more special that night.”
The district championship, VanLeer’s first, was shared with his youngest son, Cameron, who was a senior guard and team leader that season.
Both of VanLeer’s sons, Cullen and Cameron, were four-year varsity players for the basketball program. The two played together during Cullen’s senior and Cameron’s freshman year in 2014-15.
Cullen went on to play collegiate ball for the University of Missouri before returning to Pacific to serve as an assistant coach for his father’s final season.
“It was awesome to have him on staff,” John said. “He had some good ideas and worked for some good people at Mizzou. It was a dream to have him on the same staff.”
Cameron is currently a sophomore at Columbia College where he plays for the men’s golf team.
John will coach the Pacific boys golf team one final season this spring. After that, he says he expects to do some landscaping part time, play more golf, watch Cameron golf and go hunting.
“When we get to the winter we’ll see,” he said. “Basketball has been in my life since I was in the 4th grade and someway, somehow I’ll probably still be involved.”
As you would expect, VanLeer has earned a bevy of fond memories over his many years with the program.
“The year that I got to coach both my boys at the same time just flew by,” he said. “It was a special year and it’s something that you look forward to for so long. Pretty much every year though I can go back and there’s something special about each season. The amount of emails and wishes I’ve received from people in the last week since they found out I was retiring has been unreal.”
Whomever Pacific selects to next lead the program will no doubt have big shoes to fill, replacing one of the more heavily respected coaches in the area.
VanLeer’s successor will have a sizable group of experienced players eligible to return next winter. The Indians graduate just one starter from this 11-15 season.