Coming back from a late loss to rival Washington, the Union AAA baseball team dropped its second Saturday game to Valmeyer, Ill., 6-2.
Union (5-3) led Washington late in the opening game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, but a home run in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference in that game.
Union fell behind early as Valmeyer scored a run in the bottom of the first.
Union briefly led after a two-run top of the third, but Valmeyer scored a pair in the bottom part of the inning.
The Illinois squad scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Union hits were singles by Kaden Motley, Caleb Mabe and Dylan McLone.
Conner Borgmann, Motley and Mabe also walked.
Once on base, Mabe and Motley stole bases.
Borgmann and Motley scored the runs and Mabe drove in both.
Matt Bray started on the hill for Union and pitched an inning, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.
McLone pitched the next three innings and took the decision.
He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one.
Alex Kuelker finished for Union, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk over two innings.
Union came back to sweep a doubleheader Sunday in Sullivan. Union next plays two games against Maryland Heights Wednesday in Bridgeton. The first game begins at 6 p.m.
Union then plays Monday, June 29, in Festus with a 6 p.m. start.
Former Union High School athlete Ethan Hughes managed the Wildcats in the game. He did not respond to a comment request as of deadline.