Valley Park blasted through New Haven’s softball Lady Shamrocks Tuesday, 12-1.
Valley Park (18-1-1) took advantage of 14 hits and two walks on the way to shutting down New Haven (8-10).
Valley Park opened with four runs in the top of the first and never looked back.
It was 6-0 in the second before New Haven scored its lone run.
The Lady Hawks added two more runs in the third, three in the fourth and one run in the fifth. The game ended early when New Haven couldn’t score in the bottom of the fifth.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks with two hits, including a double.
Kyra Mauntel, Abby Meyer and Ryan Stutzman each had one hit.
Lindsey Steinbeck drew a walk and scored the run. Wilson earned the RBI.
Katie Holtmeyer pitched, allowing 12 runs (10 earned) on 14 hits and four walks over five innings. She struck out one.
Emily Geary was the top Valley Park batter, going 3-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs and five RBIs.
Josie Menley went 3-4 with a run and two RBIs.