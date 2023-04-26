Union was an early challenge for the Valle Catholic Warriors in the Lebanon Wood Bat Tournament Friday.
The Wildcats (10-5) were unable to derail the Warriors (20-3) run to the tournament title however as Valle won this contest, 13-7.
Valle took early control with four runs in the first inning, but Union responded with three runs in the second.
The Warriors rallied again in the third, this time adding seven runs to make it an 11-3 game.
Both teams scored once in the fifth and Valle added another insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Union scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could not bring the final tally any closer than that.
The Wildcats were held to four hits, singles by Connor Curnutte, Karson Eads, Sam Calkins and Jayden Overschmidt.
However, patience was a virtue as the Wildcats received 10 free passes via walks.
Curnutte walked three times and Braden Pracht twice. Noah Griffin, Gavin Mabe, Conner Borgmann, Nick D’Onofrio and Ardell Young each reached once via four balls.
Mabe was hit by a pitch.
Aaron Sterner drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Pracht and Young each stole a base.
Curnutte scored twice. Mabe, Borgmann, D’Onofrio, Eads and Pracht all touched the plate once.
Curnutte, Eads and Calkins had one RBI apiece.
Kasey Griffin pitched 2.1 innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and three walks, striking out three.
Ethan Curnutte pitched 4.2 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Union went 1-3 on the weekend at the tournament. The Wildcats played at St. James Monday and will host the St. Louis Patriots Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
