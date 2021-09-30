It was another chapter of the same story Friday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights.
For the fourth week in a row, Borgia played a state-ranked opponent, visiting Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve, which was ranked third in the most recent Missouri Media Poll in Class 3.
And for the fourth week in a row, the Knights were shut out, losing 42-0.
“The good thing is that there is no quit in these kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They walked out with their heads high. They do not give up. They continue to fight.”
Although Borgia has struggled this season against its difficult schedule, the Knights aren’t without positives. Borgia still ranks fifth in the Class 2 District 2 standings and has a 7.84-point cushion over sixth-place Cuba (0-5).
“We’re taking steps,” Gildehaus said. “They might seem like small steps, but we’re taking one step at a time.”
The Knights ran for over 100 yards in the game. Hayden Wolfe led the way with three carries for 67 yards.
“He’s a freshman, and he’s done some nice things,” Gildehaus said. “We might have to use him a little more often.”
Nathan Kell picked up 28 yards on six carries. Koen Zeltmann gained 19 yards on 20 carries.
Trenton Volmert ran seven times for a loss of eight yards. Ben Roehrig lost three yards on one carry.
“Their defensive line was lightning fast,” Gildehaus said. “Our running backs didn’t have a chance.”
The Knights also had 36 passing yards. Zeltmann completed six of 11 attempts for 36 yards and one interception.
“Koen threw an interception,” Gildehaus said. “It happens, but he also had the best hit of the game. He’s a tremendous athlete, and he continues to improve.”
Kell caught two passes for 18 yards. Garren Parks caught two passes for four yards.
Alec Riegel had one catch for 10 yards, and Tate Marquart caught a pass for four yards.
Defensively, the Knights held Valle to 204 total yards on 106 rushing and 98 passing yards.
Parks was the top tackler with six solo tackles and two assists.
Will Hoer and Ben Lause each had five tackles. Hoer added an assist.
Liam Kluesner posted three tackles and an assist, and Jack Guehne recorded two tackles and an assist.
Kluesner had one sack.
Kell averaged 22 yards per kick return.
“Their offensive and defense lines were the best we have seen so far,” Gildehaus said. “They started their backup quarterback, and he is a runner. He also was able to pass the ball. Our players found out they can get knocked over, even if the play is on the other side of the field.”
The Knights earned eight first downs and were 2-10 on third-down conversions. Borgia was penalized six times for 50 yards and turned the ball over four times.
“As athletes, they continue to improve,” Gildehaus said. “They have a great attitude.”
Gildehaus pointed out the play of Lause, Parks, Riegel, Ethan Clarkson and Ryan Kampschroeder as positives.
This week, Borgia faces an unranked team for the first time since the season opener. The Knights visit Duchesne (3-2) Friday at 7 p.m.
Duchesne has beaten Lift for Life Academy Charter (14-6) and Macon (21-14) but has lost its last three games to Lutheran St. Charles (56-19), Quincy, Illinois, Notre Dame (22-6) and St. Charles (41-0).
“We’ve got a chance this week, but Duchesne is a very good team,” Gildehaus said. “They got some transfers when Trinity closed.”
Gildehaus noted Jamond Mathis, who has run for five touchdowns and caught another touchdown pass.
Overall, Borgia hopes to be able to score again. The Knights have been held outside the end zone since the final minute of the third quarter in the opening loss to Pacific, 30-12.
Gildehaus knows the schedule doesn’t get any easier with another road game at St. Dominic in Week 7 before returning to host Hillsboro and Carnahan to close out the regular season.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
SGV — 26-8-8-0=42
First Quarter
SGV — Bryce Giesler 1 run (kick failed), 9:53
SGV — Issac Ruth 31 pass from Grant Fallert (kick failed), 7:46
SGV — Giesler 5 run (kick failed), 2:15
SGV — Michael Okenfuss pass from Fallert (Luke McClure pass from Fallert), 0:43
Second Quarter
SGV — Aiden Heberlie 8 pass from Fallert (Heberlie pass from Fallert), 10:42
Third Quarter
Giesler 16 pass from Fallert (Carson Tucker run), 11:03
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring