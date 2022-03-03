Clayton Drury scored with 40.5 seconds to play, putting Valle Catholic ahead to stay in a 52-49 victory over the New Haven Shamrocks.
Playing at Crystal City High School, the top-seeded Warriors added a pair of Aiden Heberlie free throws with 7.3 seconds to play to add to the lead.
“We were right where we wanted to be,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We had the lead, and the ball, and they called a foul on us. We turned it over. They’ve got good players and they figured out how they wanted to attack our triangle-and-two.
“They made a shot on their end and we came down and missed. I’m really happy with how we played. We were right there. Our kids played their tails off,” Peirick said.
With the Class 2 District 4 title, Valle (16-10) advanced to Wednesday’s Class 2 sectional against Bernie at Jackson High School. That game is slated for a 7:45 p.m. tip.
New Haven ended its season at 14-14.
The game was close throughout. Valle led after one quarter, 12-8, and at the half, 24-22.
The teams traded the lead throughout the third quarter before Heberlie hit a shot with 1.8 seconds to play, giving Valle a 37-36 lead going to the final quarter.
New Haven achieved its biggest lead of the fourth quarter, 41-37, on a pair of Mitchell Meyer free throws. That gave him five points in a row.
Valle fought back, but New Haven was able to keep on track. A feed from Will Hellmann to Charlie Roth with 2:05 made it 47-44 for New Haven, but Valle scored the next two baskets to take a 48-47 lead.
Hellmann countered for New Haven, but that turned out to be the final points for the Shamrocks.
Meyer, a senior, netted 16 points to lead New Haven’s offense. He also had four assists, three rebounds, a blocked shot and took a charge.
“Mitchell played great,” Peirick said.
Senior Sam Scheer netted 14 points with 12 of New Haven’s 19 rebounds. He also had one steal.
“Sam rebounded like a man,” Peirick said.
Senior Logan Williams closed with 13 points and hit one of New Haven’s two three-point baskets. He also had one rebound.
“Logan is not a natural point guard, but he controlled the tempo the way we wanted him to against some pretty intense pressure,” Peirick said.
Roth, Adam Homeyer and Hellmann each ended with two points apiece. All three are seniors.
Homeyer also had an assist. Hellmann had two assists and two rebounds.
“We’ve got Will and Charlie chipping in with buckets and handling the ball,” Peirick said.
Andrew Rethemeyer had a block and a rebound.
“Andrew and Will did a really good job guarding Heberlie,” Peirick said. “He’s really hard to guard.”
The Shamrocks went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
For Valle, Heberlie led the way with 16 points.
Chase Fallert and Harry Oliver each scored nine points.
Sam Drury netted eight points.
Clayton Drury closed with six points.
Michael Ockenfuss added four points.
Valle went 14-24 at the free-throw line and hit two three-point baskets.
“It sucks that we lost, but my complaint is that we lost, not how we played,” Peirick said. “What a really group of guys. I’m sad to see them go.”