Scoring twice in each half, the Ursuline Academy Bears blasted Union Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer third-place game, 4-0.
“It’s tough to get into this position,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’ve been able to get back here four times in five years. That’s pretty impressive for our kids to do. We would have liked a better result, but we’re glad to be here.”
Playing at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, the Bears (17-6-1) controlled nearly every facet of the match against Union (15-9-1).
“I thought early in the game we were doing well,” Fennessey said. “Our subs went in and we had some energy coming in. I think if we just could have gotten a timely goal, it would have given us the energy we needed to stay in the game. It just wasn’t meant to be for us today.”
The Bears took the lead 8:32 into the contest on a Natalie Druger goal. She knocked a loose ball into the net, unassisted.
The Bears doubled the lead at the 29:45 mark. MaryClaire Imig finished a pass across the box from Druger.
In the second half, Druger found Molly Moissis in the box for a shot from eight yards out.
Ella Hunter completed the scoring at the 67:14 mark, scoring on a 25-yard shot, unassisted.
Ursuline outshot the Lady ’Cats, 24-7. Of those, Ursuline put 11 shots on frame while two of Union’s shots were on net.
By halves, Ursuline outshot Union in the first half, 11-2, and the second half, 13-5.
Union’s Ali Thwing stopped 11 shots while allowing all four goals over 70:06. Sydnee Gillette played the final 9:54 in goal.
Jewelle Anderson and Katie Donovan had the Union shots on goal.
Mya Minor ended with two shots while Addison Williford, Anderson and Sophia Helling each had one shot off target.
Each side had two corner kicks, all in the second half.
Ursuline was whistled for seven fouls to Union’s six.
It was the second day in a row the teams played in heat at or above 90 degrees.
“That comes back on me,” Fennessey said. “I didn’t have our kids ready to go and prepared for the heat. That’s tough to deal with. We’ve got to find a way to win these games in the biggest moments. Hopefully, if we get back to this position again, we’ll be better prepared.”
This was Union’s fourth visit to the MSHSAA Championships and third fourth-place finish. Union also finished fourth in 2018 and 2019. The Lady ’Cats were third in 2021.
“I haven’t been there yet, but I think it would be easier to get up for that first-place game and have that little bit of extra energy you need,” Fennessey said.
Union graduates three seniors from this year’s team, Addison Williford, Raegan Brueggemann and Briseyda Ballou.
“These seniors got cut short on COVID-19 with their freshman year and were able to make it to the state tournament in two of the three years they played, including their senior season,” Fennessey said. “Looking back in a few years, I’m sure they’ll say that they will take it. It’s a been a good run for Addison, Bri and Raegan. They’ve meant a lot to our program and made a lot of contributions. Addison ended up 15th overall in points for our program. Bri bounced back from an ACL injury during her sophomore season. Raegan just has been a consistent player who has made some huge plays for us this year. She was our unsung hero both in the district championship and the quarterfinal games.”
Union brings back many underclassmen.
“I think we had nine kids who were in a position where this was their first state minutes and seven of them are starters. It’s a great run for those kids and good experience. Next year, if we can dig a little deeper and draw from the experience, we will be OK.”