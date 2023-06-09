Scoring twice in each half, the Ursuline Academy Bears blasted Union Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer third-place game, 4-0.

“It’s tough to get into this position,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We’ve been able to get back here four times in five years. That’s pretty impressive for our kids to do. We would have liked a better result, but we’re glad to be here.”