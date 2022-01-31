Grit and stubborn defense were enough for a Washington team minus three starters to hold a lead for three quarters of the game Wednesday.
Ultimately though, they were not enough to hold off Ursuline Academy (8-5) the entire way as the Bears took the lead midway through the fourth quarter to best the top-seeded Lady Jays (9-8), 28-27, in the semifinal round of the Washington Tournament.
Washington had a shot to take back the lead in the closing seconds after sophomore Cierra Murrell intercepted a pass at midcourt with seven seconds left, but Washington was unable to get the resulting shot to fall.
“I’m really proud of our kids — we’re playing with three starters down and we have other kids stepping in and doing a great job,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We had a chance at the end to win. What else can you ask for?”
The early stages of the game were a defensive stalemate, resulting in a 3-1 Washington lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We defended them really well,” Light said. “Their coach said that’s the best inside defense he’s seen all year for their size. Between Cierra, who’s been on the JV, coming in, Emma (Briggs), and Kelsee Crego coming off the bench, and Abi (Waters) going down there and playing — we really defended inside well.”
Washington went into halftime with a 15-9 lead after a few lead changes in the second period. The Lady Jays remained ahead, 20-13, at the end of the third.
Ursuline erased the Washington lead with a 9-0 run, capped by Julia Lammert’s putback two on the team’s next possession after Brooklynn Williams hit a game-tying three.
“Brooklynn is quite a player,” Light said. “She hit that big three. Kudos to them. They won a tight one. It was great experience for our kids.”
Twice Ursuline pushed its lead to three points, and twice Washington answered to cut it back to one, but the Lady Jays could not get back in front.
Kendall Nix and Emma Briggs stepped up to lead the Lady Jays in scoring with 10 points apiece.
Elizabeth Reed added five points, and Ingrid Figas scored two.
Addie Rhea notched nine points for the Bears.
Williams finished with seven points.
Grace Noonan and Grace Rose each scored four points.
Lindsay Houston added three and Lammert two to close out the scoring.
Washington plays Parkway West Friday at 7 p.m. for third place in the tournament while Ursuline advances to play Warrenton for the championship at 8:30 p.m.