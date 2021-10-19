For nearly five innings, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights seemed to be on the way to a softball upset Wednesday.
But Ursuline Academy’s Addie Rhea belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to lift the fourth-seeded Bears to a 5-3 win over No. 5 Borgia in the opening round of the Class 3 District 3 Softball Tournament in Sullivan.
Borgia ended its season at 8-17. Ursuline (9-12) advanced to play top-seeded Sullivan Thursday.
Borgia opened the game with two runs in the top of the first and added a third run in the third.
That run was important because Ursuline pushed two runs across in the bottom of the third. Borgia’s 3-2 lead held up until Rhea’s home run.
Borgia outhit the Bears, 9-8.
Paige Vogelgesang had three of the hits. Amanda Dorpinghaus and Elizabeth Sinnott each had two hits.
Zoe Konys and Anna Esserman had one hit apiece.
Sinnott and Konys added walks.
Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang and Izabella Glosemeyer scored the runs.
Konys had two RBIs, and Sinnott drove in one.
Vogelgesang started in the circle and took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk. She struck out two.
Celia Gildehaus pitched one inning, striking out two.
Rhea concluded with two hits. The other one was a double. Ellie Weston also had two hits.
Rhea drove in all five runs.
Kaitlyn Thole was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over seven innings. She struck out six Lady Knights.