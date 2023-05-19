Urusuline Academy, a defending girls soccer district champion, knocked out the Pacific Lady Indians Monday at Rockwood Summit, 5-1.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 11:25 am
Urusuline Academy, a defending girls soccer district champion, knocked out the Pacific Lady Indians Monday at Rockwood Summit, 5-1.
Urusuline (13-5-1) advanced to the Class 3 District 2 semifinals while Pacific ended its season at 13-6-1.
“Six of the eight teams (in our) district were ranked in the (Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association Power Rankings) top 15, making it by far the toughest district in Class 3,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “The girls had an incredible season with a 13-6-1 record, something that hasn’t been done for a long time in the program, and the future is bright with the program.”
Ursuline carried a 3-0 advantage at halftime.
Lexi Clark put Pacific on the scoreboard in the second half with an unassisted goal.
Pacific goalkeeper Emily Hemenway turned in 18 saves in the contest.
Ursuline plays No. 3 seed Cor Jesu Academy (9-8-2) in the semifinal round after Cor Jesu scored a 3-0 win over Rockwood Summit Monday.
In other first-round action at Ladue, No. 1 Visitation Academy defeated No. 8 Lutheran South, 8-0, and No. 4 Webster Groves won 1-0 over No. 5 Ladue.
The remaining games will all be played at Summit.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The championship is Saturday at noon.
