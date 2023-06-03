Fourth in Class 3
Members of the Union soccer Lady 'Cats pose with the fourth-place trophy Saturday afternoon at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Ursuline Academy defeated Union in the Class 3 third-place game, 4-0. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

FENTON — For the third time in program history, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats brought home a third-place state trophy.

Ursuline Academy (17-6-1) defeated Union (15-9-1) in the MSHSAA Class 3 third-place game at World Wide Technology Soccer Park, 4-0.