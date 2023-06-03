FENTON — For the third time in program history, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats brought home a third-place state trophy.
Ursuline Academy (17-6-1) defeated Union (15-9-1) in the MSHSAA Class 3 third-place game at World Wide Technology Soccer Park, 4-0.
Natalie Druger scored one goal and assisted on two others. MaryClaire Imig, Molly Moissis and Ella Hunter scored the other goals for the Bears.
It was 2-0 at the half.
Union graduates three seniors from this year’s team, Addison Williford, Briseyda Ballou and Raegan Brueggemann.
State tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
