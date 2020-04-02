Zero.
That’s the number of top seeds which have advanced to The Missourian’s NCAA Tournament simulation Final Four.
Using the 1990 Avalon Hill box game “March Madness,” upsets were the norm during the two rounds, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, played over the weekend. Two No. 2 seeds advanced to the simulation’s semifinals along with a fifth seed and an eighth seed.
That’s not to say there weren’t exciting games. The Elite Eight round included one overtime game and two additional one-point games.
Reaching the semifinals were:
• No. 2 Louisville;
• No. 2 Michigan State;
• No. 5 Houston; and
• No. 8 Purdue.
One small adjustment was made to the simulation going into last weekend’s games. In order to bring scoring up to more modern standards (the box game is 30 years old), an extra “luck” die was added. This experiment also had been used during the First Four.
Also, each team was issued the maximum three event markers per half.
Sweet 16
After stunning the top overall seed, Gonzaga, Purdue continued its Cinderella run with a 73-60 win victory over Big 10 Rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes led by a point at the half before Purdue exploded in the second half.
In the other game in that bracket, third-seeded BYU jumped on top of No. 2 Baylor early and never looked back in a 68-47 win.
In the Dayton bracket, the top seed went down, upset by No. 5 Houston, 87-81. Houston held a 13-point lead at the intermission and held on through the second half.
On the other side, third-seeded Oregon trailed No. 7 Auburn at the half, 40-38, before the Ducks flew away in the second half for a 91-62 win.
Kansas avoided being knocked out in this round, beating No. 5 Maryland, 73-59. The Jayhawks were up by 10 at the half.
Second-seeded Louisville held a three-point edge on No. 6 Wisconsin at the break before pulling away in the second half, 71-59.
Butler, which has a history of making it deep into the NCAA Tournament (2010 and 2011 runner-up, Sweet 16 in 2017), did it again, stunning top-seeded San Diego State. The fifth-seeded Bulldogs were tied with San Diego State at the half, 30-30, and won it at the end, 64-61.
Second-seeded Michigan State joined Butler in the Elite Eight with an 85-53 win over Creighton.
Elite Eight
Next up was the final round of regional play. Looking to book spots in Atlanta, four games were highlighted as the regionals concluded.
The first game pitted No. 3 BYU against Cinderella story Purdue. The eighth-seeded Boilermakers continued their run, using a seven-point halftime edge to move to the Final Four on a 77-69 victory.
The next game was No. 3 Oregon versus No. 5 Houston. Oregon held a 32-31 edge at the half, but Houston came back to tie the game at the end of regulation, 72-72. It was tied 77-77 after one overtime. Houston finally prevailed by a point, 82-81.
One bracket brought the top seed and second seed together for the regional final. In this game, No. 2 Louisville came back from a five-point halftime deficit to edge top-seeded Kansas, 67-66.
In the final regional championship game, No. 2 Michigan State faced fifth-seeded Butler. Michigan State led by seven at the half and held on as Butler made a furious charge. In the end, the Spartans held on to cut down the nets, 73-72.
That sets up the semifinal matchups:
• No. 8 Purdue versus No. 5 Houston; and
• No. 2 Louisville versus No. 2 Michigan State.