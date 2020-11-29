It didn’t take long for the University City Lions to announce their return to the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Facing Union Tuesday in the opening round, Kelvin Lee’s Lions opened scoring on a dunk by Carleton Thomas and never looked back.
The third-seeded Lions threw down eight dunks in a 79-53 victory.
“We didn’t have our jamboree this year,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It’s hard to emulate their kind of pressure and length in practice. You come out and it hits you right in the face. It takes a little while to get your feet under you.”
Simmons said the Lions did a good job of getting into position for the dunks.
“They did a good job of clearing out and throwing it long,” Simmons said. “They got some dunks and easy baskets that we weren’t able to replicate. There’s definitely stuff to work on, but we’ve got something to work with.”
University City moved to Friday’s semifinal against the second-seeded Washington Blue Jays. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Union faces Owensville Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
“It’s a matter of showing up and playing who’s there,” Simmons said. “We’ve got to put our best foot forward every night, just because of the craziness of what’s going on with all of the players in and out. We’ve just got to come out and compete and share the ball.”
Besides being the lower seed, the Wildcats were shorthanded for the game. Three players, Mason Bailey, Liam Hughes and Ryan Rapert, are still playing football. Two others, Collin Gerdel and Will Herbst, are in quarantine.
“Even with a short bench and foul trouble, I never thought our kids backed down,” Simmons said. “I thought we kept fighting and pushing. We played physical. There’s definitely stuff to build on.”
The Lions took charge early, surging to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 38-19 advantage at the half.
It was 61-31 after three quarters, but the Wildcats managed to stop the running clock early in the fourth quarter with the first nine points.
It wasn’t Union’s only run of note. The Wildcats also scored the final seven points of the first half.
“They’re good athletes,” Simmons said about University City. “They’re long and rangy and they played hard. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. I was proud of our guys. I thought our guys played hard. We were outmanned in spots. I thought we competed all night. I was proud of them.”
Junior Matthew Seely led Union in scoring with 20 points. He hit three of Union’s five three-point baskets and was able to stay on the court despite picking three fouls in the first 4:28 of the game.
Sophomore Cooper Bailey was next with eight points.
Freshman Nkosi Hanley scored seven points in his first varsity action.
Junior Kaden Motley was next with six points.
Junior Tanner Hall chipped in with five points while senior Lance Corum scored four.
Trent Bailey, one of two players called up for depth, added three points.
The Wildcats ended with five three-point baskets and hit six of 14 free-throw attempts.
For the Lions, Jalen Hampton led the way with 16 points. He had four of the University City dunks, including back-to-back slams in the third quarter.
Bryce Spiller came off the bench to net 13 points. He knocked down three of University City’s seven three-point baskets on the night.
Thomas ended with 12 points and had the other four slam dunks.
The fourth University City player to reach double digits was Brandon Ming. He had 11 points.
Larry Abbey checked in with eight points. Barry Thomas was next with seven points. Justin Holland and Tyler Jackson each had six points.
Besides the seven three-point baskets, University City also went 8-17 from the free-throw line.