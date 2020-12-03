It’s been a season of firsts so far for the University City boys basketball Lions.
University City won its first three games last week to win the title at the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament. The Lions capped the run with a 69-48 win Saturday night over top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North (2-1) for the crown.
“I knew coming in we had a chance to win the tournament,” University City Head Coach Kelvin Lee said. “The amount of work my boys have put into our conditioning program this fall was tremendous. That’s where it all starts. Getting the No. 3 seed wasn’t a problem with me because I always believe that it will all play itself out game by game.”
It was University City’s first Turkey Tournament title. The Lions returned to the event this year for the first time since 2011.
“We will have growing pains but I definitely want them in November so we can adjust and improve moving forward,” Ft. Zumwalt North Head Coach Michael Uffmann said. “Overall, this was a valuable and good learning experience for us as we get back to practice today to clean some things up and move on to our next opponent.”
Lee’s Lions jumped on top after one quarter, 16-8, and never looked back. The Lions led 34-15 at the half and 51-29 through three quarters.
“University City dictated that game with their defense and kept us out of any offensive rhythm,” Uffmann said. “They are so good in transition and we gave them a lot of opportunities to get out in transition.”
Pacing the attack was tournament MVP Jalen Hampton, who scored 27 points with five rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.
“Jalen Hampton is special ,” Lee said. “He has the ability to dial it up another notch. He has a bright future. I have to include my entire team during this championship run. My starting five is as good as anyone in the area. My staff and I really stress defense in practice and, as you can see, the boys are buying in to it. When we play with the energy like we did in each game during this tournament, we will be hard to beat.”
Barry Thomas added 18 points with three steals, two assists, a blocked shot and one rebound.
Justin Holland was next with seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Larry Abbey and Carleton Thomas each scored six points. Abbey had four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Carleton Thomas pulled in eight rebounds with one assist and a blocked shot.
Terran Hayes added three points and two rebounds. Bryce Spiller had two points and an assist.
Brandon Ming ended with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Aaron Hall posted one rebound.
KJ Lee, Kelvin Lee’s son, led Ft. Zumwalt North with 19 points, six rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots and an assist.
“The championship game was very emotional for me having to compete against my son, KJ,” Kelvin Lee said. “He is a special player and we have spent a lot of time in the gym since his birth. He did his part, 19 points, but we got the win. It was a win/win for me. I couldn’t help but to give him a few pointers when he was near my bench.”
Drake Stevenson was next with 11 points, nine rebounds and a steal.
“Against University City, I thought KJ and Drake really competed the entire game and helped our guys without as much experience in those big games against top teams,” Uffmann said.
Connor Turnbull was next with seven points, four blocked shots, two assists and two rebounds.
Tyler Edwards scored four points with two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Josh Bauer, George Prouhet and Dylan Trice all scored two points apiece. Bauer also had two rebounds and an assist. Prouhet had one rebound and a steal. Trice had one steal.
Tyson White posted one point.
