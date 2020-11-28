The father outdid the son.
University City, led by Kelvin Lee, defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, which featured his son KJ Lee, to win the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday, 69-48.
Tournament MVP Jalen Hampton netted 26 points to lead the third-seeded Lions to the tournament title over the top-seeded Panthers.
The younger Lee led Ft. Zumwalt North with 19 points.
In the third-place game, Borgia defeated the defending tournament champion Washington Blue Jays, 37-32. Max Meyers led the Knights with 14 points. Todd Bieg netted nine points for the Blue Jays while Zac Coulter added eight.
In the consolation game, Union defeated Pacific, 54-50. Matthew Seely led the Wildcats with 15 points while Kaden Motley and Collin Gerdel each scored 11 points.
Quin Blackburn led the Indians with 14 points, Jacob Sauvage added 13 and Don'TA Harris netted 10 points.
Owensville won the seventh-place game over Gateway City Elite by forfeit.
Making the all-tournament team were:
Jalen Hampton, University City (KLPW MVP),
Carleton Thomas, University City
Brandon Ming, University City
KJ Lee, Ft. Zumwalt North
Connor Turnbull, Ft. Zumwalt North
Grant Schroeder, Borgia
Ryan Kell, Borgia
Todd Bieg, Washington
Zac Coulter, Washington
Kaden Motley, Union
Don'TA Harris, Pacific
Bryce Payne, Owensville
Full tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.