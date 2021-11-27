Lions roar
Members of the University City Lions celebrate with the championship trophy from the 69th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday. University City defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, 68-49, to repeat as tournament champion.

 Bill Battle

History repeated itself Saturday night at St. Francis Borgia Regional.

Second-seeded University City upset top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North to win the 69th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 68-49.

With the win, the Lions became the first Turkey Tournament repeat champion since McCluer North won division titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

In other games Saturday:

• Host Borgia defeated Union in the third-place game, 74-57.

• Gateway City Elite beat Washington for the consolation title, 64-57.

• Pacific came back to top Owensville for seventh place, 65-58.

University City senior guard Larry Abbey was named the KLPW MVP. He scored 15 points in the championship game and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Others named to the Washington Missourian all-tournament team were:

• University City — Abbey, Carlton Thomas and Jayden Creighton.

• Ft. Zumwalt North — Connor Turnbull and Kobe Anderson.

• Borgia — Grant Schroeder and Adam Rickman.

• Union — Collin Gerdel.

• Gateway City Elite — Arlandus Keyes.

• Washington — Alex Zanin.

• Pacific — Quin Blackburn.

• Owensville — Brenden Decker.

Gateway City Elite won the sportsmanship award.

Additional tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.