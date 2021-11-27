History repeated itself Saturday night at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Second-seeded University City upset top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North to win the 69th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 68-49.
With the win, the Lions became the first Turkey Tournament repeat champion since McCluer North won division titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
In other games Saturday:
• Host Borgia defeated Union in the third-place game, 74-57.
• Gateway City Elite beat Washington for the consolation title, 64-57.
• Pacific came back to top Owensville for seventh place, 65-58.
University City senior guard Larry Abbey was named the KLPW MVP. He scored 15 points in the championship game and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Others named to the Washington Missourian all-tournament team were:
• University City — Abbey, Carlton Thomas and Jayden Creighton.
• Ft. Zumwalt North — Connor Turnbull and Kobe Anderson.
• Borgia — Grant Schroeder and Adam Rickman.
• Union — Collin Gerdel.
• Gateway City Elite — Arlandus Keyes.
• Washington — Alex Zanin.
• Pacific — Quin Blackburn.
• Owensville — Brenden Decker.
Gateway City Elite won the sportsmanship award.
Additional tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.