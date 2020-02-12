For over a quarter Saturday, the Washington Lady Jays seemed to be on the way to their second victory of the season.
Washington led University City, 14-4, through eight minutes of action.
However, University City (7-12) scored 11 points in a row in the second quarter, and all nine in the third quarter, to grab the victory at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament consolation semifinals, 37-30.
“We had a good first quarter,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We got two free throws in the second quarter and had a one-point lead. In the second and third quarters, it was just a different team. Our body language was bad and our heads were down. We weren’t blocking out. All aspects of the game went down. In the fourth quarter, I told them they could turn it around. They just needed to have something go their way and get them to be shaken. We got it down to three and threw the ball away. They hit their free throws down the stretch to put the game away. We fought back and had our chance.”
Washington (1-17) will try to end the event with a win in the seventh-place game Wednesday against Soldan. The game starts at 5 p.m.
The Lady Lions ended up outscoring Washington over the middle two quarters, 20-2. Washington led 14-4 after one quarter and got a pair of Paige Robinson free throws with 26.1 seconds to go in the half to lead at the break, 16-15.
The third quarter proved to be the breaking point for the Lady Jays though. University City led 24-16, and did enough in the fourth quarter to win by seven.
Washington trimmed the lead to three, 33-30, on a Robinson three-point basket with 42.7 seconds to play. The Lady Jays then forced a turnover with 36 seconds to go, but couldn’t get a shot. University City knocked down four free throws from there to finish out the win.
“It was a good comeback in the fourth quarter,” Light said. “I was proud of our team.”
Robinson was Washington’s bright spot in the game. She scored 21 of the 30 Washington points and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“When she’s on, she’s really tough,” Light said. “She made some good things happen.”
Abi Waters was Washington’s next scorer with four points, six rebounds and one assist.
Cierstyn Jaquin scored a three-point basket in the fourth quarter for her points. She also had three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Clara Evans had the game’s first basket for her two points. She added four rebounds and one blocked shot.
Avery Street was the rebounding leader with eight. She added an assist.
Sara Heggemann recorded two rebounds.
Joie Heien had three assists, two steals and one rebound.
Gabby Lindemann posted one rebound. Grace Landwehr recorded a steal.
For the game, the Lady Jays hit six three-point baskets, five by Robinson, and went 4-12 from the free-throw line.
Aliyah Brown led University City with 15 points.
D’Khia Green and Jade Bolden-Jackson scored eight points apiece.
Zauria Billingsley scored four points and Nyjah Hudson added one.
University City had one three-point basket and went 13-22 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Lions will play Parkway South Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for the consolation title.