University City had to work for its win Friday night.
The second-seeded Lions held off third-seeded St. Francis Borgia Regional to win in the Turkey Tournament semifinals, 69-61.
“It was a great game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They speed you up so much on the court and in your mind. That caused us to make mistakes. Playing against a tough defense like that wears you down.”
The win put the Lions (2-0) into Saturday’s championship game of the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament against top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North.
Borgia (2-1) moved to the third-place game Saturday against Union.
Neier felt the Knights played a good game to come back from a large early deficit.
“We came back, but in the end, they wore us down,” Neier said.
University City jumped out to a 21-9 lead. Borgia chipped into that lead and trailed at the half, 34-25.
Through three quarters, the Lions led, 51-44.
The Lions looked to their top two scorers, seniors Larry Abbey and Carlton Thomas. They combined for 50 of the team’s 69 points.
Abbey, the eventual MVP, led the way with 29 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal. He knocked down three of University City’s five three-point shots and went 14-15 from the free-throw line. Overall, University City was 22-28 from the stripe.
Thomas scored 21 points with five rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal. He went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
Tyler Jackson, a senior, was next with seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Freshman Michael Rucks scored four points with one assist and one steal.
Senior Tommy Tucker had four points and two rebounds.
Freshman Jayden Creighton had two points and two blocked shots.
Senior Darrell Culton added a steal.
Sophomore Adam Rickman led the Knights in scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal. He went 14-20 from the free-throw line, and the Knights hit 26 of 36 free throws.
Grant Schroeder, a junior, was next with 21 points and four rebounds. He hit three of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets.
Sophomore Nathan Kell was next with eight points, a rebound and a steal.
Junior Sam Dunard scored six points with two rebounds and a steal.
Sophomore Tate Marquart knocked down a three-point basket and added an assist.
Senior Garren Parks added one point, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Sophomore Drew Fischer had four assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Sophomore Heath Landwehr closed with one rebound.