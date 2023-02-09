In a tale of two halves, University City’s was better Saturday during the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals Saturday.
The Lady Lions rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat host Borgia, 48-46.
“University City has some good shooters,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We knew that coming into the game. They like to shoot a ton of threes. The first half, we were able to hold them down. The second half, that was the difference in the game. That, and trying to handle their pressure.”
The win put the Lady Lions (14-4) into next Saturday’s consolation game against Rockwood Summit (14-6) at 2:30 p.m. while Borgia (7-14) faces Normandy at 1 p.m.
“We have a whole week another game before that,” Houlihan said. “We have a lot to work on. This late in the season, you hope you would see better progress by now.”
Things looked good for Borgia, the seventh seed, during the opening half. The Lady Knights built up a nine-point lead through eight minutes, 17-8.
At halftime, Borgia’s lead was 26-19.
University City chipped back in the third quarter, using a seven-point run to take a 31-30 lead with 4:22 to play. Jael Green hit the go-ahead basket.
The teams traded the lead over the rest of the quarter with University City holding a 36-35 edge after three quarters.
Both teams had the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t maintain it. The game ended up being settled at the free-throw line. The last field goal came from Borgia’s Celia Gildehaus with 2:42 to play and that gave Borgia a 45-43 lead. Clara Nowak then scored Borgia’s final point with 2:02 remaining when she hit one of two free throws.
Green hit a pair of free throws with 1:32 to play, tying it at 46-46.
From there, both teams had chances to retake the lead, but neither did until the closing seconds.
With 8.4 seconds to play, the Lady Lions were called for a travel. Green then stole the ball and drove to the basket, being fouled with 3.4 seconds to play.
Her two free throws gave University City the winning edge.
“It was just disappointing,” Houlihan said. “We’ve been working on these things all season long. It relies on Clara Nowak having to bring the ball down the court and scoring. That’s a really tough situation for her. She almost did it. She even got a shot at the end of the game. Hats off to her. She played really hard and did everything she could. It’s just disappointing that we had shots which didn’t fall and then turned the ball over.”
Green led University City with 20 points. She hit two three-point shots and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Ehress Cunningham-Peoples was next with 12 points. She hit one three-point shot.
Veronica Griffin contributed five points with one three-point basket.
T’mya Bradley and Skye Settles scored four points apiece.
Calese Hampton added three points.
University City hit four three-point baskets and went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
Borgia was led by Nowak. The freshman guard netted 17 points, going 11-13 from the free-throw line. She also had four steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Gildehaus closed with eight points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Sydney Kessler also scored eight points and added seven rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds.
Amanda Dorpinghaus scored six points with six rebounds, two assists and a steal. She went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Tatum Scheer scored five points with a rebound and a steal. She scored Borgia’s lone three-point basket.
Kate Snider added two points, both from the free-throw line.
Borgia went 17-23 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Knights credited themselves with 25 turnovers.