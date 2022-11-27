Can the University City Lions make it three St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament titles in a row?
The Lions took the first step Tuesday with a 61-45 victory over Pacific in the opening round.
The third-seeded Lions now face No. 2 Ft. Zumwalt North Friday night in the semifinals. University City has beaten the Panthers in the championship game in each of the past two seasons.
Pacific (1-1) takes on Owensville Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinals.
“I thought there were good moments,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I think our guys really competed. There were some times where we beat ourselves and we’ve got to correct that, especially going forward Friday.”
University City held a 14-12 lead over Pacific after eight minutes. The Lions went on a 13-0 run midway through the second quarter to take a 31-18 lead at the half.
“I thought we really played hard until about that four-minute mark of the second quarter,” Bradfisch said. “I don’t know if we got a little bit tired with a shorter rotation, but we just kind of got worn down. We made a couple of mistakes trying to break their press.’
University City was able to secure the lead and was up 31-18 after three quarters.
“We’re trying to get better on something every single game,” Bradfisch said. “If we can work on something from one game to the next and hopefully get better, that’s going to help us grow as we get into the season. We’ve got to keep working on some stuff defensively as far as loading up to the basketball. There were some good moments and I’m proud of our guys. We’ve got to just keep working together, not getting down and competing.”
University City knocked down four three-point baskets and went 9-11 from the free-throw line.
Lee Williams led the Lions in scoring with 15 points, including one three-point basket. He also had three rebounds and one steal.
Jayden Creighton and Kobe Jones both scored 10 points.
Creighton added 10 rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal. Jones also had six rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Miyel Taylor just missed double digits with nine points to go with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Larryn Porter knocked down two three-point shots on the way to scoring eight points. He also pulled down six rebounds and added two steals and a blocked shot.
Demario Batteast netted six points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Donte Harris had two points while Michael Rucks sored one point with two assists and a steal.
Pacific knocked down four three-point shots and went 7-14 from the free-throw line.
Jack Meyer was the top scorer for the Indians with 18 points. He hit three of the four Pacific three-point shots.
Xavian Cox and Matt Reincke both scored six points.
Nick Bukowsky closed with five points. He had one three-point basket. Parker Linder, a sophomore, saw extended playing time with normal post starter Quin Blackburn out due to a leg injury. He scored four points.
Connor Lampkin and Gage Clark both closed with three points.
Bradfisch said ball handling has improved quite a bit since this point last season.
“Ball handling is something we’ve really worked on,” Bradfisch said. “It’s a credit to Xavian Cox, Nick Bukowsky, Connor Lampkin, Jack Meyer and Joey Gebel. All of those guys in the offseason put in a lot of work with their ball handling and handling the pressure. We hope down the road that we will keep getting better.”
A team like St. James will pick us up full court and we’ve got to be ready for that.”
