Daniel Thwing just wanted to make the medal stand.
Instead, the Union junior climbed to the top, winning the MSHSAA Class 4 100-meter dash title Friday in Jefferson City.
Running in the first heat, turned around due to a stiff wind coming from the north, he won the first heat with a time of Harrisonville's Joseph Michel and Kirksville's Samuel Thomas by less than 0.01 of a second.
And, that time held after the second heat, making Thwing Union's first 100-meter dash champion since Deric Purnell won both the 100 and 200 in 2017.
Thwing was the only area state champion Friday, but he wasn't the only medalist.
• Union junior Ella Coppinger won two state medals. She was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.09) and eighth in the high jump (1.56 meters, 5-1.25).
• Union senior Jaiden Powell placed fourth in the discus with a top throw of 36.58 meters (120-0).
• Sullivan senior Reagan Thomure won three individual medals, placing fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.32), sixth in the 200-meter dash (25.75) and fifth in the 400-meter dash (59.31).
• Sullivan sophomore Jaiden Hodges placed seventh in the girls discus with a top throw of 34.67 meters (113-9).
• The Union boys 3,200-meter relay team of Gabe Hoekel, Bryson Pickard, Dominick Beine and Will Herbst finished eighth in 8:29.01.
• Pacific freshman Alexis Lay placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.30 while running next to Coppinger in the first heat. That came after Lay had a dramatic roll in the middle of the 100-meter hurdles.
Thwing scored 10 of the 11 points for the Union boys. The Wildcats tied Sikeston for 21st in the team standings.
Sullivan was the top-scoring girls team, getting 13 points from Thomure. The Lady Eagles tied De Soto and Hannibal for 19th place.
Scoring in three events, Union tied for 23rd with 11 points. Union tied St. Charles West, Parkway North and Rolla.
Pacific scored one point to tie Grandview and Ft. Zumwalt East for 40th.
Coverage of the Class 5, Class 4 and Class 3 state meets will be in the Wednesday Missourian.