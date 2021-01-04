Basketball has been a big part of Reagan Rapert’s life.And now, the sport will be helping the Union High School senior continue her educational path. Rapert recently signed to play for Wofford College.
“It happened around New Year’s when I started talking to them,” Rapert said. “When quarantine hit was when it started taking off. It just felt like the right fit for me and I’m really excited.”
Wofford, of Spartanburg, S.C., is a member of the NCAA Division I Southern Conference.
Rapert’s basketball odyssey has taken her from Arkansas to Missouri. The family moved back to Union prior to the 2018-19 school year.
“I played my freshman and sophomore years in Arkansas,” Rapert said. “Now, I’m playing my junior and senior years in Missouri.”
Rapert’s move to Union was a big one. She was playing for her father, Pat Rapert, at his alma mater. Rapert helped Union go 20-5 and share the Four Rivers Conference title.
“I’ve heard a lot about Union growing up,” Rapert said. “Playing for my dad probably has been the best experience I’ve ever had. Just the bond we have on and off the court means so much to me and it feels so special. He’s definitely preparing me for the next level. I don’t think anyone else could prepare me the way he has done and I’m just excited for this season. I at least get one more with him this year.”
Rapert was named to The Missourian All-Area first team for 2019-20 and was runner-up for player of the year honors.
At the state level, Rapert was a Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 All-State selection.
She was named the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament most valuable player. She also helped Union win the Lutheran South Tournament title.
She was a member of the Four Rivers Conference first team and the MBCA All-District team.
Rapert averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, seven assists and 4.6 steals per game.
“It was tough,” Rapert said of the competition level in the area. “I had so many different defenses on me and everybody made it tough. I actually loved the competition. It made me a better player and makes everybody around me better. I just enjoy that.”
Rapert has big goals for her senior season.
“I would like to win the conference again,” she said. “We have everybody back, plus we added a few more from our freshmen coming up. Winning the district tournament would be nice. We’re just going to keep competing. We’re going to keep pushing each other every day in practice and do our best.”
Rapert also played softball and was Union’s starting shortstop. She had planned to play soccer, but the season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I actually started playing with them and that’s when everything got canceled,” Rapert said.
Unfortunately, with COVID-19, her club basketball season clashed with softball this fall, so she didn’t get to play with the softball Lady ’Cats.
As a sophomore, Rapert helped Melbourne, Ark., win that state’s Class 2A state title in 2018-19. She was named the finals MVP after scoring 12 points with six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a win over Riverside.
She also helped Melbourne reach the Arkansas softball state playoffs that season.
As a freshman, Rapert scored over 600 points and helped Melbourne reach the state tournament.
By the end of her sophomore season, Rapert had surpassed the 1,000-point milestone. She needs 276 points this winter to reach 2,000 points for her career.
Outside of school, Rapert plays club ball for Woodz Elite.
At Wofford, Rapert is undecided on her exact course of study, but has two areas under consideration.
“I have a couple of things picked out,” Rapert said. “I either want to go into the medical side or the coaching side, so either exercise science or education. I haven’t decided yet.”