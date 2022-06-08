Qualifying for two finals spelled double duty for Elias Neely Saturday, May 28, in Jefferson City.
It also meant two state medals the Union senior as Neely placed fourth in the Class 4 400-meter dash and was part of Union’s fifth-place 1,600-meter relay team at MSHSAA’s State Track Championships.
“Elias Neely ran a very consistent meet in every 400 and (1,600-meter relay) race he competed in,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “He got out well and trusted the pacing and race modeling we practiced. I know he wanted to come back with a vengeance after he was skunked in medals at last year’s meet. He succeeded in that by ending with two top five performances.”
Neely ran the fourth-fasted qualifying time in the 400-meter dash Friday, clocking in at 50.56.
In Saturday’s final, he turned in a 50.65, holding off Cardinal Ritter junior Bruce Johnson by .03 of a second for fourth place.
“It had a special energy to it,” Neely said Saturday. “That’s definitely the most excited I’ve ever been for a 400-meter race.”
Kearney senior Logan Arellano captured the Class 4 boys 400-meter dash championship in 48.66, followed by Rockwood Summit senior Drew Krobath (49.59) and MICDS senior Novo Onovwerosuoke (49.66) to round out the top three.
Neely, who was the Class 4 District 5 runner up in the event, was a sectional winner at Waynesville with a 50.73 run.
He ran his preliminary heat in Lane 5 and the finals in Lane 6.
“I felt like I had a good burst all around,” Neely said. “I always try to get a really strong start. My goal is always to catch up to the person that’s in the lane in front of me by the end of the first 100. The race went according to plan.”
In the 1,600-meter relay, Neely teamed with Hayden Burke, Ryan Ewald and Bryson Pickard to finish the state meet on the podium for a second time.
Union, which had only narrowly qualified for the final with a seventh-place finish in the race in Friday’s preliminary heats (3:29.44), moved up two places in Saturday’s final to end fifth (3:26.96).
“I had to start out in Lane 1, which kind of stunk,” Neely said of the 1,600-meter relay final. “I just had to trust my pace and just know it would turn out good in the end. I think it did.”
Neely is committed to run collegiate track for Missouri Baptist University.
“We are excited to see him progress even further at MOBAP,” Hurt said. “I thought this meet really showcased what he was capable of.”